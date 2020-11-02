The remains of a champion barrel horse that went missing in June was found Sunday, a quarter mile from the Davidsville pasture where it was last seen grazing, authorities said.
The carcass of SHF Kiss This, also known as Newt, was found on a neighbor’s property. The neighbor notified the horse’s owner, Joe Marisa, Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
“Somehow the horse got out of the pasture,” he said.
The horse apparently broke a back leg on the steep and rough terrain, Zangaglia said.
“We don’t feel there was any foul play,” the chief said.
When reached by telephone, Marisa said he was not ready to talk about finding Newt.
Newt was a buckskin American Quarter Horse registered with the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA). A champion barrel race and rodeo horse, Newt sired award-winning horses in the barrel-racing industry.
The 20-year-old stallion was retired three years ago and went missing on June 12.
At the time, Marisa thought the horse had been stolen after finding trailer tracks on the 50-acre property.
There was no damage to the fence and no indication that the horse had jumped the fence.
“The neighbor came up and we checked the fence and along the edge of the woods,” Marisa said.
“No hoof prints, no manure, nothing.”
A report was filed with Stolen Horse International Inc., also known a NetPosse, the nation’s lost and found for missing and stolen horses.
“He’s family,” Marisa said. “He will always be family.”
