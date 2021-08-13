Hockey fans across the country and throughout Canada can be grateful that Johnstown native Jay Greenberg fell in love with the sport while attending games as a youngster in Section 6 at Cambria County War Memorial Arena.
A Westmont Hilltop High School graduate who became one of the most well-known hockey writers during a distinguished career that earned him recognition in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, Greenberg died on Thursday at age 71 after a prolonged illness.
He covered the National Hockey League for the Kansas City Star, Philadelphia Daily News, Philadelphia Bulletin, Toronto Sun and New York Post. He was a senior writer at Sports Illustrated and a regular columnist in The Hockey News during a career that spanned nearly five decades.
In 2013, the Hockey Hall of Fame recognized Greenberg in the writer’s wing, presenting him with the Elmer Ferguson Award voted on my members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
“He was very modest about that,” said Ted Heyman, who grew up across the street from Greenberg on Shelburne Drive in Westmont. “When he told me he was going to be honored, I didn’t realize what he was talking about. It is the ultimate honor in his field.”
Even though the award was of great magnitude, Greenberg was humble about receiving such recognition during a 2013 interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
He did point to his Johnstown hockey roots, detailing his nights at the War Memorial and how they shaped a future hockey writer.
“Every Saturday night, Section 6 – 35 cents,” Greenberg said in 2013. “I saw my first hockey game in 1959. Eddie Johnston was in goal for the Jets. My first hockey hero was Eddie Johnston, which I told him repeatedly over the years.
"That was where I learned the game. That’s where I fell in love with the game.”
Those who have read Greenberg’s hockey coverage over the years, or one of his books, can be thankful that he followed those Johnstown Jets teams’ glory years and “fell in love with the game.”
Greenberg said he appreciated watching iconic Johnstown hockey legends such as Don Hall and Dick Roberge. In 2013, he also told a story of how he got his start covering the NHL – one he had repeated over the years.
A University of Missouri graduate, Greenberg was working at the Kansas City Star.
When the city briefly got its own NHL team, the former Kansas City Scouts, Greenberg gladly accepted the hockey beat when no one else wanted it.
“I was three weeks out of the University of Missouri when I walked in my first day on the job at the Kansas City Star (and) Kansas City was awarded a NHL team,” Greenberg said in the interview. “Two years later, they started to play, the beats were handed out on a seniority basis, and nobody wanted it. My hand was up in their faces. Certainly, I was ready to do hockey and eager and willing to do it.”
Greenberg was the Philadelphia Flyers beat writer for 14 seasons and covered the Toronto Maple Leafs in the early 1990s.
His coverage of sports reached broad audiences during his time with the New York Post, Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News.
Readers and colleagues respected Greenberg. Many tributes appeared on social media on Friday.
“Jay Greenberg was one of the greatest hockey writers who ever lived,” tweeted Jayson Stark of The Athletic. “But more than that, he was a warm, upbeat, caring human being.”
The Philadelphia Flyers released a statement, noting that “Jay dedicated his life to writing and had a truly special ability to tell a story in a way that not many could.”
Long-time Penguins beat writer Dave Molinari of DKSports in Pittsburgh tweeted, “The hockey writing community is a lesser place today with the passing of Jay Greenberg, one of the greatest talents and finest humans ever to grace the industry.”
Greenberg is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mona, and daughters Elizabeth and Stephanie.
Greenberg returned to the arena where he fell in love with the game twice during the former Johnstown Chiefs existence in the ECHL. The first time in 1989, he did a feature on the Chiefs’ popularity and rough-and-tumble play for an “Inside Hockey” magazine story.
In October 2004, Greenberg was in the War Memorial press box to take in a Chiefs game for The Hockey News during the NHL lockout.
It was almost like old times for Greenberg – even though this was years after the 35 cent tickets were sold to Section 6.
“I watched the golden era of the team,” Greenberg said of the old Jets. “Don Hall, Dick Roberge, Kenny Laufman, Kenny Coombes, Joe Daley – especially Hall and Roberge. I remember the third championship that they won all three games on the road in Greensboro. I remember how impressed I was with that.”
Greenberg’s ability to tell a story, especially a hockey story, impressed readers for almost five decades.
Now, it’s our turn to remember him.
