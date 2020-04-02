The final seconds ticked off the clock on the old scoreboard above center ice, but the chants from 4,017 fans at Cambria County War Memorial Arena continued:
“Let’s go Chiefs! Let’s go Chiefs! Let’s go Chiefs!”
The date was April 3, 2010 – 10 years ago.
The Johnstown Chiefs had just scored two goals in the final 1:17 of play, but still lost 5-3 to the Elmira Jackals. That was the Chiefs’ final game, ending 22 seasons in the ECHL.
The heart-tugging emotions that filled the War Memorial that night were unforgettable.
Then-Chiefs owner Neil Smith and investor Steve Posner broke the figurative hearts of thousands of Johnstown hockey fans by completing a deal to move the team to Greenville, South Carolina. It didn’t help that the final, disastrous season saw the ownership group unload many players – some stars, some solid skaters – in cost-saving moves that ultimately led to a record 43-loss season.
As those losses piled up, coach Jeff Flanagan was fired and replaced on the bench by Smith. Johnstown’s knowledgeable hockey fans could sense what was happening.
They knew the team's fate well before the February announcement that the organization officially was heading South.
This real-life script almost mirrored a familiar storyline from the motion picture “Slap Shot,” which was filmed in the city in 1976. “This is the last season. It’ll be announced tomorrow,” Strother Martin’s character Joe McGrath says in the movie.
Smith’s transaction stoked the ire of many in the building on that April 2010 night, even though he previously had taken steps that kept pro hockey in Johnstown a couple years longer than it might have lasted.
‘They never stopped loving the team’
From a Chiefs fans’ perspective, the former Stanley Cup-winning GM with the New York Rangers got plenty wrong that season. But Smith was exactly right in his final assessment of the team’s followers.
That long and loud chant – even as the team trailed by four goals late in the third period – made an impression on Smith, who knew how fickle a fan base could be after his time in the New York Rangers’ NHL front office.
“I’ll never forget that they were still yelling, ‘Let’s go Chiefs,’ and chanting – even though it was 5-1,” Smith said after the final game. “They never gave up. They never stopped loving the team.
“In the NHL, that doesn’t happen like that,” Smith continued during the 2010 interview. “They take away their love pretty quickly in the NHL, and they give it back pretty quickly, too. In this building, they never stopped loving the Chiefs.”
The chants actually sparked a rally as Johnstown forward Dan Collins scored with 1:17 left. Most people assumed that Collins would be credited with the final goal scored in Johnstown Chiefs history.
But with only 10 seconds remaining, Troy Schwab capped a 2-on-1 break with a shot that got past Elmira goaltender Julian Ellis to set the final.
Highs and lows
It was a spectacular, if not-winning, conclusion to a season of lows. The Chiefs finished 18-43-7-4 with a league-worst 47 points.
Nine home wins represented a franchise low, four fewer than the previous mark of 13 set in 1995-96 and 1989-90. The 18 wins overall were three fewer than the former franchise worst 21 set in 1995-96.
All-time, the Chiefs went 669-685-164 in 22 ECHL regular seasons. Johnstown was the lone franchise to remain in its original city for all 22 seasons of its existence.
The Chiefs were among the original five teams in what then was known as the East Coast Hockey League in 1988-89.
The inaugural Chiefs team joined the former All-American Hockey League in midseason in January 1988 and took the city by force, winning over fans and having success that gave organizers enough confidence to start the East Coast Hockey League with teams in Johnstown; Erie; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Vinton/Roanoke, Virginia.
The Chiefs advanced to the ECHL Riley Cup championship in 1989, finishing as runner-up to the Carolina Thunderbirds after a Game 7 loss in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the War Memorial.
Postseason success
The Chiefs were a regular participant in the postseason during most of the early years of the franchise.
A four-season playoff drought from 1996 through 1999 ended in 2000. The team reestablished itself with a stunning first-round playoff series victory over the division-champion Roanoke Express in 2000 and a memorable five-game playoff win over Peoria after losing the first two games on the road in 2002.
Along the way, the Chiefs had NHL affiliations with the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks.
In addition to hundreds of prospects who advanced from Johnstown to the American Hockey League, 31 Chiefs players eventually made it to the NHL.
Including the playoffs, the Chiefs attracted 2,108,230 fans at Cambria County War Memorial Arena in 22 ECHL seasons.
‘It meant everything’
Many of those who played or coached for the Chiefs made lasting memories. Often, they say their time in Johnstown was a highlight of their careers.
“It meant everything to me. It meant the world,” said former defenseman and captain Perry Florio, who appeared in 305 regular-season games with the Chiefs. “I got traded there in 1990-91. When I got called in and was told I was traded, the first thing I said to (Knoxville Cherokees coach) Don Jackson, who traded me, was, ‘Please don’t let it be Johnstown.’ I had been there with Knoxville. I remembered it was cold, dark. A small arena. No amenities.
“Who would have thought five years later I would be captain of the team, I made my best friends, met my wife and bought a house?" Florio said on Thursday during a telephone interview in Florence, South Carolina.
"I still go back there to see dear friends. It’s crazy how life works. Johnstown was bar none the best stop in my hockey life.”
Florio’s former teammate and alternate captain Bob Woods is an assistant coach with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. Woods and Florio remain close friends. They also share fond memories of Johnstown.
“It was great. You’re playing pro hockey. You’re in a hockey town with a lot of history,” Woods said on Thursday from Minneapolis. “I met some guys I still keep in touch with. It was just a situation where nobody was making a lot of money, but we had each other and had a lot of fun together.”
Hockey tradition continued
Although the Chiefs left town after the 2009-10 season, hockey remained an important part of the Johnstown sports scene.
The Wheeling Nailers kept the ECHL presence here by playing 10 regular-season home games at the War Memorial in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
The Johnstown Tomahawks brought the junior hockey game to the Flood City in 2012-13. The Hawks quickly established a foothold and have emerged as one of the most successful and exciting teams in the North American Hockey League.
The Tomahawks were central to the successful campaign that led Johnstown to the title of the inaugural Kraft Hockeyville USA in 2015.
Major renovations to the War Memorial, now known as 1st Summit Arena, preceded an NHL exhibition game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 29, 2015. The NHL game was a reward for winning Hockeyville USA.
The past decade has revealed that even though the Chiefs left Johnstown after that April 3, 2010 game, hockey lives on in the city.
“Johnstown is such a passionate hockey town that it shouldn’t be a surprise that the city wouldn’t allow the hockey tradition to die after the ECHL left,” said Jean Desrochers, a former Chiefs all-star forward who holds administrative positions with both the arena and the Tomahawks.
“There is such a great history here,” Desrochers continued. “The fans have pride in their teams. The Tomahawks have been a big part of maintaining the tradition in Hockeyville USA.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cut short another successful season in the NAHL.
Still, after 10 years, it’s been great to hear those chants echo throughout 1st Summit Arena: “Let’s go Hawks! Let’s go Hawks! Let’s go Hawks!”
Mike Mastovich is a sports writer for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @masty81.
