Pennsylvania's authorization of medical-marijuana created a gray area for the state's courts and employers – some of which are held to standards set by the federal government, which still considers the drug an illegal substance.
Employers that deal with federal contracts, such as with the Department of Defense, or that ship products across state lines are challenged to work within Pennsylvania's medical-marijuana laws.
"We're getting questions on a daily basis," said Kathy Strain, education manager for Drug Free Workplace PA – which says its mission is to help businesses and families "navigate the world of substance use disorder."
While there are specific rules about discrimination and safety-related duties regarding medical marijuana, Strain said there are still unknowns for employers.
"Ultimately, the courts are going to set the bottom line," she said.
Under federal law, CDL drivers are subject to a zero-tolerance policy for use of marijuana – medical or otherwise. The same goes for the purchase of firearms or jobs that require individuals to carry firearms.
DUI laws do not recognize medical marijuana cards, however, Strain said.
Case law in Connecticut has established that federal law doesn't preempt the discrimination provision in medical marijuana law, Strain said. She encourages employers not to rely on federal law, even if their company handles federal contracts.
"Other states are leaning on that (case law)," she said.
Impairment, proficiency
Even if a new hire fails a drug test for use of medical marijuana during pre-employment screenings, Strain said, the discrimination clause of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law protects them from being turned away from that position based on that drug test result alone.
Drug Free Workplace PA is telling employers to handle the medical marijuana issue as they would any other mind-altering medications, such as anti-depressants or even opioids, Strain said, which may fall under self-disclosure policies.
Acutec Precision Aerospace, a privately held maker of parts for the aviation and defense industries and a major employer in Meadville and Crawford County, is following that lead.
"At Acutec, legal medical marijuana is treated as any other legal medication and our policies apply similarly to other prescription medication, specifically that their medication cannot impair their ability to perform their job safely and proficiently while medicated," said Elisabeth Smith, CEO of Acutec.
Delaware's Medical Marijuana Act, which was passed in 2011, is virtually identical to Pennsylvania's legislation, Strain said.
Both states' medical marijuana laws say employers may not discriminate in hiring, terminating or penalizing employees based on their status as medical-marijuana cardholders or a cardholder's positive drug test for marijuana, "unless the patient used, possessed, or was impaired by marijuana on the premises of the place of employment during the hours of employment."
The law in Pennsylvania and Delaware also says employers are prohibited from discriminating against medical-marijuana cardholders "unless a failure to do so would cause the employer to lose a monetary or licensing benefit under federal law or federal regulations."
An employer in Pennsylvania is not required to accommodate for the use of medical-marijuana on the property or premises of the business.
"This act shall in no way limit an employer's ability to discipline an employee for being under the influence of medical marijuana in the workplace or for working while under the influence of medical marijuana when the employee's conduct falls below the standard of care normally accepted for that position," Pennsylvania's law says.
'Under the influence'
In 2017, Cambria County enacted its own medical-marijuana policy, in which the county agrees not to discharge, threaten, refuse to hire, discriminate or retaliate against someone solely for his or her certification to use medical marijuana.
Under the policy, it is an employee’s responsibility to notify the county human resources department if he or she has been certified to use medical marijuana.
Solicitor Bill Barbin said the policy helps county department heads to better assign duties, so employees who use medical marijuana aren’t tasked with certain jobs.
For example, the policy says Cambria County may refuse to hire a prospective employee or may terminate an existing employee who is certified to use medical marijuana if the person’s job duties include working with chemicals that require a permit issued by federal or state government; working at heights or in confined spaces; working with high voltage electricity or other public utilities; performing tasks the county deems life-threatening to an employee or any other employee; performing any duty that could result in a substantial public health or safety risk; and operation of any county or personal vehicle to conduct county business.
“The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act shall in no way limit Cambria County’s ability to discipline an employee for being under the influence of medical marijuana in the workplace or for working while under the influence of medical marijuana when the employee’s conduct falls below the standard of care normally accepted for that position,” the policy says.
“An employee shall be considered under the influence if he or she has a blood content of more than 10 nanogram of active THC per milliliter of blood in serum.”
Also under federal law, sheriff’s deputies, probation officers, corrections officers, detectives and coroners are in positions for which marijuana use of any kind is prohibited because their duties require them to carry firearms.
'Confusion in the law'
Pennsylvania’s legalization of medical marijuana “instantly made a conflict with federal law for possession or purchase of a firearm,” Barbin said.
He noted that although other states have legalized medicinal use of marijuana, each state has different approved process for administering the drug and enforcing its use.
“Just because you’re authorized for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania doesn’t mean you’re authorized to use medical marijuana in Florida,” he said.
Pennsylvania judges are also in a gray area when it comes to medical-marijuana, as they're required to uphold the Pennsylvania Constitution, but also the U.S. Constitution.
In Cambria County, several individuals have ended up in front of a judge after failing drug tests while on probation, but eventually provided proof of state-issued cards identifying them as approved medical marijuana users.
Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III requires those with medical-marijuana cards to also show paperwork from the Pennsylvania Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana that has been completed by physicians to issue the cards.
“Merely having a card is not sufficient,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing the best we can given the confusion in the law.”
Pennsylvania is one of 33 states in which medical marijuana is legal for the treatment of serious medical conditions including cancer, HIV/AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord nerve injuries, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, glaucoma, sickle-cell anemia and other conditions.
Since The Medical Marijuana Act was signed into Pennsylvania law in 2016, courts have had to adjust and weigh that law against the federal Controlled Substances Act of 1970 – which regulates the manufacturing, possession, use and sales of drugs with potential for abuse – and still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug in all of its forms.
'Rock and a hard place'
Cambria County's Adult Probation department has a policy in place that requires anyone on probation to notify his or her officer once he or she has been issued a medical marijuana card, and then to appear in front of a judge for a review hearing.
A failed test can involve the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a substance found in cannabis.
“Technically, marijuana – even in its medical form – is still a violation of the federal law," Krumenacker said. "It’s an issue not just in Pennsylvania, but in other states."
Allowing defendants to use medical marijuana, as authorized by the state, requires judges to go against federal law, Krumenacker said.
"We’re caught between a rock and a hard place," he said.
Krumenacker hopes the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issues some guidelines for the state’s trial judges on the matter until it can be wholly addressed on a federal level.
“All of this points out that, quite frankly, there needs to be federal action that looks at the big picture and provides legislation for all 50 states,” Krumenacker said.
“We will continue to flounder in enforcing the law until there’s definitive legislative action.”
