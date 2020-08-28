In the process, he has become one of the leading living experts about the expedition that took place from when Capt. Meriwether Lewis set off from Pittsburgh, 217 years ago, on Aug. 31, 1803, until Sept. 23, 1806, the day the specially-established Army unit, including Lt. William Clark, returned to St. Louis, Missouri.
“I have what I call 'Lewis & Clarkitus,' which is an infectious disease, not nearly as deadly as COVID-19,” Duncan said during a recent telephone interview from his New Hampshire home. “I've been a carrier of it now for almost 40 years, and I'm still healthy from it. I think I am better for having the disease because not a year has gone by – except this one, to date – that I haven't gone back out somewhere along the trail.”
Duncan became “captivated” by “The Journals of Lewis and Clark,” edited by historian Bernard DeVoto, that provided details about the adventure directly from the participants' perspectives.
He followed the corps' path for a 1983 Boston Globe Magazine article, which then led to him writing the book “Out West: A Journey Through Lewis & Clark's America.” In 1997, Duncan released “Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery,” the companion to a documentary co-produced by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns. His third Lewis and Clark book was “Scenes of Visionary Enchantment: Reflections on Lewis & Clark,” a collection of essays that was released in conjunction with the bicentennial of the journey.
“It's deep in my bloodstream,” he said.
As part of his personal exploration, Duncan visited the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia to see the journals, which were written at the behest of President Thomas Jefferson – who sent the corps on the military and scientific mission. The writings, described by Duncan as “classics in American and exploration history,” provided specific details about the natives they encountered, the untamed land, wild animals, important discoveries and day-to-day life.
“One of the great thrills of my life was holding the actual journals in my hand that particularly Lewis had written,” Duncan said. “Clark's journals are more scattered.”
The journals tell the story of “a grand cast of characters,” including Lewis and Clark, the men in the corps, natives encountered along the way, a slave named York, French-Canadian explorer Toussaint Charbonneau, and Sacagawea, a Lemhi Shoshone teenager who joined them in North Dakota and helped establish cultural contacts.
There are also anecdotes, such as the time the corps captured a live prairie dog that was eventually sent to Jefferson at the White House before it was given to a museum located in Independence Hall.
“That's a great life for a prairie dog,” Duncan said.
Lewis and Clark traveled on a 55-foot keelboat built in either Pittsburgh or Elizabeth, a subject that is still debated today.
“What a presence it was in its own right as it ascended the Missouri River,” Duncan said. “It was the biggest boat that the native people had ever seen. It wasn't built for that purpose – of a display of authority – but it became something of that.”
That impressive vessel was part of an exploration that Duncan likened to early-era space exploration – involving venturing into the unknown, science, politics and the military. “Substitution for Mission Control was the mind of Thomas Jefferson at Monticello,” Duncan said.
Lewis and Clark wanted to find a Northwest Passage to the Pacific Ocean, which, they learned through their travels, did not actually exist.
Along the way, they developed relationships with the natives, made scientific discoveries and established the United States' presence in the territory.
“This journey was part of a big international competition, if you will, over control of the north, central, western places of one of the most valuable trade items at the time, which were furs,” Duncan said. “France, England, Spain and then the young United States all realized that if this fabled tussle quest in search of the fabled Northwest Passage – the belief was that there was a river that could take you, or a series of rivers that could easily take you, from St. Louis to the Pacific Ocean – and whichever nation, and that was still in doubt, whichever nation controlled that would control the economic destiny of a great part of North America.”
