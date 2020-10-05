Maintenance staff concerns late last month about prohibited items found in the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office also included beer cans and empty “boxes” of beer, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
Responding to a Right-to-Know law request filed last week, county officials provided a series of emails and memos between the sides about workplace and “safety” issues.
Over the past two weeks, one memo from the county’s safety committee over the discovery of a burning candle in District Attorney Jeff Thomas’ office – and a photo a maintenance employee captured of it – prompted the county’s new prosecutor to respond last week by proclaiming maintenance staff could no longer access his office without staff present.
A Sept. 23 letter to Thomas shows staff members were banned after they also raised concerns about beer consumption inside his courthouse office – a discovery the district attorney countered was being “overblown.”
‘Liability concerns’
While workplace “happy hours” have become more common in some offices across the nation in recent years, Somerset County’s Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace Policy prohibits the act both during the workday and “nonworking” times on the job, saying it undermines Somerset County’s ability to operate effectively and efficiently.
“Somerset County can be liable for injuries caused by intoxicated employees,” the county’s Human Resources director, Jodi Lepley, wrote in a one-page letter to Thomas. “While you have supervisory responsibility for these employees under Section 1620 of the County Code, the county commissioners carry the liability insurance for them.”
Lepley added that workplace alcohol use is “inconsistent with the behavior expected of employees, subjects all employees, clients and visitors to our agencies to unacceptable risks and ... threatens the integrity of Somerset County.”
Thomas said Monday he wasn’t familiar with the county’s workplace drug and alcohol policy.
He acknowledged drinking occurred, saying he and some members of his staff each had a can of Miller Lite in the office to mark the conclusion of a trial that convicted a Fayette County man of corrupting minors.
“That was essentially it,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he didn’t see any issue with staff drinking responsibly “on special occasions” in the office after regular business hours, adding that it was his impression the activity was also past tradition before he took office when important cases were resolved.
Thomas said he didn’t see an issue if someone is “acting responsibly ... to celebrate an event,” likening the occasion to an “office Christmas party.”
“I don’t disagree that it’s an issue if someone is intoxicated beyond the legal limit,” he said. “But it’s another thing if you are acting responsibly.”
The letter was sent at a time Thomas has been pressing county commissioners to enable him to hire additional staff for his office, including a county detective and part-time prosecutor, citing a backlog of work due to rising cases and a need to bolster his ranks for drug investigations.
In response, Somerset’s commissioners have urged Thomas to provide time sheets detailing his employees’ daily duties but he has repeatedly declined, saying he isn’t legally obligated.
According to the board’s solicitor, Michael Barbera, all other row offices and county departments comply with the time sheet request.
“It seems like the commissioners are more concerned with candles and what’s in my trash than helping me catch drug dealers,” Thomas said Monday.
Ongoing letters
Lepley’s letter did not accuse anyone in particular of drinking in the office but requested that Thomas “remind your employees” of the policy.
As a policy within the county’s handbook, a violation of the policy by a county-hired employee can also lead to disciplinary action, Barbera said.
“The county commissioners can’t take the same actions against an elected official as they can an employee ... but this is still public property and the policy is still a county policy,” the county solicitor said.
Thomas has accused the county of harassing him with memos – including a notice citing a burning candle as a safety hazard – in response to his continued requests for additional employees. Since April, through press releases and public meetings, he has accused the board of prioritizing fiscal responsibility over crime-solving and in recent weeks the sides have exchanged several terse emails and letters.
In his own letter to the board this week, Thomas doubled-down on his request for additional support, asking for six more employees and for his office’s budget to be nearly doubled next year from $670,000 to $1.3 million.
Efforts to reach Somerset County’s commissioners for comment were unsuccessful Monday.
Somerset County’s commissioners oversee the job of deciding how county tax dollars are budgeted and spent each year, overseeing a county that employs more than 450 people, including the prison, court system and human services offices, among others. Over the past six years, the county has held the line on taxes.
Late last month, commissioners said they plan to begin meeting with department heads this month to start working on budgets with a goal of having a 2021 budget in place by year’s end.
