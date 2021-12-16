LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. – For generations, The Compass Inn was a carriage stop on the toll road that would later become Route 30.
On Thursday, it was stopping traffic once again – hosting a major Netflix production within its hardwood walls.
With cast members spotted wandering its grounds in 1830s attire, the inn-turned-museum served as a set for the upcoming Christian Bale thriller "The Pale Blue Eye."
A block away, Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger was directing orders of his own into a two-way radio, working alongside fellow officers to stop oncoming Route 30 vehicles in brief bursts so filming could resume.
"At this time of day, the vehicle noise can be an issue for the film crew, but no one passing through is getting stopped for more than two minutes," Berger said of the traffic. "Then everyone can get back on their way."
For some, it was a chance to get a quick peek of the movie magic.
Motorists rolled down their windows or leaned forward to catch a glimpse.
But from the road, there was little more to see than crew members huddled around the property's perimeter awaiting tasks – and a village of tents behind the inn set up to serve actors and production staff.
Based on a Louis Bayard fiction novel of the same name, "The Pale Blue Eye" stars Bale as a detective tasked with solving murders at West Point's U.S. Military Academy during the period a not-yet-legendary Edgar Allan Poe is serving as a young cadet.
The cast also includes Robert Duvall, Gillian Anderson and Lucy Boynton – stars that Laughlintown resident Karen Naugle said she wasn't sure she'd even be able to recognize in their early American garb.
"I think it's great though," Naugle said, as one actress passed by in a simple 19th-century-style cotton dress and apron.
Naugle credited the Cross Creek Pictures production for selecting a "real-life" 19th-century inn instead of creating one with computers and Hollywood wizardry.
Across the street from the inn, Kathy Moore had already documented the moment with a Facebook post.
She's has a few receipts, too.
Her shop, The Country Cupboard & Nature Run Wood Works, ended up hosting several crew members in recent days – and a set director ended up purchasing a wooden trunk, a hutch and a rocking chair for the film.
"They even ordered six of the antique nightstands my husband made – apparently it's going to be used in a hospital scene," she said with a smile and a glow in her eyes.
Laughlintown's Compass Inn is one of several western Pennsylvania locations picked to double as the fictional West Point, New York community where Poe once attended the U.S. Military Academy.
The Westmoreland County landmark Penguin Court is also a confirmed location, as is Westminster College in New Wilmington, Lawrence County.
Two weeks ago, publicist Peter Silbermann said Somerset County scenery also was scheduled to be on the list but has since confirmed that is no longer the case.
Contractors and crew members spent weeks setting up in Laughlintown, turning the Compass Inn Museum into an after-hours tavern for the film.
Berger said the film crew was a pleasure to work with – well-organized and professional from the start.
"About two months ago, the site producer from Pittsburgh approached us about coordinating traffic," he said. "We were out here (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but everything has been fine the entire time."
It means extra hours for Berger and several officers. But every dime is being reimbursed, including fuel for vehicles at the scene, he said.
One mile east, inside a modern-day inn, Pop's Pub and Grub, restaurant owner Sherilynn Drayer wasn't close enough to see the community's moment in the spotlight.
But she was enjoying watching her customers basking in it.
"A lot of regulars are excited about it. Some even bought the book because they wanted to know everything about it," Drayer said.
It reminded her of the days when the Andrew McCarthy flick "Mannequin" filmed at Camp Hill Mall near her Mechanicsburg home.
"it's creating a great buzz in town," she said. "It's great to see."
Berger agreed.
"It's pretty cool to have a major movie filming in your town," he said.
