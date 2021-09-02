STOYSTOWN, Pa. – When planning started six years ago on a site honoring those who gave their lives in the war against terrorism, Patriot Park organizers said they never envisioned its dedication would coincide with the Afghanistan War's end this week.
Or, that they'd be planting 13 new flags at the site in memory of the war's final casualties, Patriot Park Foundation Board member Pat Terlingo said.
But for Kathy Hause-Walker, it's one more reason the park's mission is so vital.
A difficult war may be over – but American can't let the 7,049 servicemen and women who gave their lives during the 20-year conflict fade into history, the Gold Star mother from Stoystown said.
"For me, losing my son almost 13 years ago, the one thing you don't ever want is your loved one to be forgotten," said Hause-Walker, whose son, Staff Sgt. Brian Hause, died in Iraq in 2008.
"This place is so important because it's keeping their memories alive," she said.
Patriot Park planners gathered at the site Thursday to set up for the formal dedication of the first phase of their memorial site Saturday.
In doing so, they led a procession from Shanksville through the neighboring Flight 93 National Memorial to welcome the traveling Remembering Our Fallen mobile memorial to the new park grounds.
The temporary memorial exhibit will be on display through Sept. 7 – including Saturday, when a formal dedication of the park's first phase will be held, Foundation member and Vietnam War veteran Clair Gill said.
"It took a lot of sweat and labor over the last half dozen years ... but this is our first phase. This is our opening," Gill said, noting that the approaching 20-year anniversary of the Flight 93 crash seemed like the right time to open the site for the public.
Nearby, 7,049 small American flags lined the field behind them – one for every U.S. troop member who died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars over the past 20 years.
High above on flag poles flanking the field, banners wave representing each of the nation's Armed Services.
Informational placards line the front of the field, informing visitors about the park's mission, as well as remembering two native sons of Somerset County who gave their lives in the Gulf.
One was Hause, who died following a non-combat medical issue at Balad Air Base in 2008. The other, Army PFC Nils George Thompson, from Confluence, was shot by a sniper in Mosul, Iraq, in 2005.
The Remembering Our Fallen Traveling Memorial crisscrosses the country, honoring such sacrifices – and Terlingo said the tribute will continue to Scranton for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Students from Shanksville-Stonycreek, North Star and Shade-Central City school districts assisted Patriot Park staff in setting up the traveling memorial.
Rylee Snyder, 17, a Shanksville-Stonycreek senior, and classmate Olivia Younkin, 18, were among nearly 40 teens who helped unload folding displays and other exhibit materials from the memorial's trailer.
"It means a lot to us, because we've always lived with Flight 93 right behind our school and our houses," said Snyder, of Stonycreek Township.
Terlingo thanked the students, saying park volunteers wouldn't have been able to complete the task on deadline without them.
"It was important to us to do this now, for the anniversary of the Flight 93 crash, because their lives were really the first sacrifices in the war against terror," Gill said. "We have to remember that."
