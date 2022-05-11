JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richard Verma, a 1986 Westmont Hilltop High School graduate and former U.S. ambassador to India, is expected to soon join a high-ranking federal intelligence organization within the Biden administration.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint Verma to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.
Three other future members were named – Navy Admiral (Ret.) James “Sandy” Winnefeld, Jr.; co-founder of America’s Frontier Fund Gilman Louie; and former Sec. of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.
The mission of the organization, which was created under a different name by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in January 1956, is to be “an independent source of advice on the effectiveness with which the Intelligence Community is meeting the nation’s intelligence needs and the vigor and insight with which the community plans for the future,” according to a statement released by the White House.
Most of the board’s work is done in secret, given the sensitivity of the subject matter.
Verma was asked to not yet publicly speak about the expected appointment.
He is currently general counsel and head of global public policy for Mastercard.
His background includes earning a doctorate from Georgetown University and law degree from American University, along with serving on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism Commission, being a former assistant secretary of state and national security adviser to the Senate majority leader, and currently holding the position of senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.
Verma spent time in the Air Force during which he received the Meritorious Service Medal and the State Department’s Distinguished Service Award.
He was inducted into the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame in 2017.
Shortly before his induction, Verma talked with The Tribune-Democrat about his continued connection to the region.
“I think for those of us who have been able to kind of achieve any success in business or in government or in the public sector, I do think we have an obligation to reach back to all those folks who have helped us over the years – whether that’s teachers, coaches, neighbors – but also young people who are trying to figure out what to do next and where they fit in in an economy that’s changing pretty rapidly and an international environment that’s pretty uncertain,” Verma said during the 2017 interview.
Verma served as ambassador to India from January 2015 until January 2017, during President Barack Obama’s administration, when, as the release states, he “led one of the largest U.S. diplomatic missions and championed historic progress in bilateral ties.”
“I just tend to think that if the U.S. and India are the closest of friends, the world will be a safer and more prosperous place,” Verma said during the conversation in 2017. “I think that’s the key takeaway.”
