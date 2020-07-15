A Johnstown native’s company is part of a controversial change in COVID-19 reporting requirements ordered this week by President Donald Trump.
Michael Zamagias is chairman and CEO of Pittsburgh-based TeleTracking Technologies Inc., which creates analytical software platforms for health care.
Under Trump’s new guidance, The New York Times reported earlier this week, hospitals should report daily coronavirus information to the Department of Health and Human Services through a new centralized system managed by TeleTracking.
The move alarmed some health experts, the newspaper said, because it bypasses the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump has been at odds with the CDC over reporting.
Jen Kates, the director of global health and HIV policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation, told The Times that the move raises questions about access to information for reporters and researchers. The CDC has long been the primary storehouse of public health data, she said.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, questioned the TeleTracking contract, saying it was not necessary.
Murray is ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
She raised her concerns in a letter to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, and Robert Kadlec, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness and response.
“Given the importance of collecting this data as quickly as possible, I have several questions about the Trump administration’s decision to award a multi-million dollar contract on a noncompetitive basis to create a seemingly duplicative data collection system,” Murray wrote.
The person who answered the phone for Zamagias at Zamagias Properties in Pittsburgh said he was out of town and referred the reporter to TeleTracking’s marketing office. Messages left Wednesday afternoon were not answered by evening.
In a profile on Huntington National Bank’s website, Zamagia described his roots as a young real estate agent in Johnstown.
“I had gotten my real estate license and had begun selling houses in the area,” Zamagias says.
“I loved it. I was drawn to residential real estate. But then, in 1977, the flood hit.”
He moved to commercial development after the flood, expanding and relocating to Pittsburgh in 1987. Zamagias said the flood taught him it is important to plan ahead and diversify. That helped lead to his involvement in TeleTracking.
