Johnstown native Russell Shorto has been named a finalist for a nationally recognized award that honors authors who write about the nation’s founding era.
He is one of seven authors in contention for The George Washington Prize, a recognition that is sponsored by Washington College, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and George Washington’s Mount Vernon.
“It means a lot because when you’re writing a book you’re hoping that people care about it,” said Shorto, who currently lives in Cumberland, Maryland. “Being nominated for something means that or at least it gives you an idea that that’s true, that some people are paying attention, some people care about it. In that sense really I don’t think there’s much difference between being nominated and winning because – either way – you want that confirmation and you’ve got it, so that’s great. It’s a good feeling.”
His book, “Revolution Song: A Story of American Freedom,” follows the lives of Washington, a slave, a Native American, the daughter of a loyalist officer, a shoemaker and a British aristocrat.
It has been on sale for about a year and a half now.
“The response has been good,” Shorto said. “It’s tricky because – even comparing this time and my previous book, which came out in 2013 – there’s so much more stuff in the world, therefore, it’s so much harder to get noticed.
“I’ve experienced that, as has everybody I know who produces anything. That remains a challenge. But, having said that, it’s great to have a good publisher and to get reviews in top places and especially to get recognition from people who are reading it. You just get instant feedback because people are emailing you and they say, ‘I just finished it. I couldn’t put it down.’ That’s really why you write because you want people to read it.”
The finalists were announced on the Fourth of July.
The others were “The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation,” by Colin Calloway; “Rush: Revolution, Madness, and Benjamin Rush, the Visionary Doctor Who Became a Founding Father,” by Stephen Fried; “Jefferson’s Daughters: Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America,” by Catherine Kerrison; “The Tragedy of Benedict Arnold: An American Life,” by Joyce Lee Malcolm; “Into the Hurricane’s Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at Yorktown,” by Nathaniel Philbrick; and “Young Washington: How Wilderness and War Forged America’s Founding Father,” by Peter Stark.
A winner will be selected and announced before a reception is held this October in New York City. The top prize includes $50,000.
The finalists were picked – from among more than 60 entries – by a panel of three judges.
“They’re looking for books that are new, that are accessible,” said Rebecca Aloisi, vice president for marketing at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. “They’re something that the general public might read. They’re not necessarily so rooted in academia that they’re hard for people to understand.
“The idea is to make the new research that is emerging about the founding era, about early America something that’s fresh and exciting and interesting for the public as well as for academic audiences. The prize really looks to honor somebody that’s excelling in that.”
Shorto is already working on his next book about Johnstown in the mid-20th century.
“The warp and weft of life in town, that’s what I’m trying to sink myself into, especially in the ’50s and ’60s,” Shorto said. “It’s amazing to read about all these building projects going on and companies coming into town and things like that. It kind of makes you feel like, ‘Geez, wouldn’t it be nice to have some of that back?’ ”
He plans to tell the story of those days by writing about his own family history, which has already led him to taking a research trip to the Sicilian village that was home to both of his great-grandparents on his father’s side.
“As I get further into it, I’m realizing that really what it is is it’s a family story and, in that way, kind of a memoir,” Shorto said.
Shorto has written five other books: “Amsterdam: A History of the World’s Most Liberal City,” “The Island at the Center of the World: The Epic Story of Dutch Manhattan and the Forgotten Colony That Shaped America,” “Descartes’ Bones: A Skeletal History of the Conflict Between Faith and Reason,” “Saints and Madmen: How Pioneering Psychiatrists Are Creating a New Science of the Soul,” and “Gospel Truth: The New Image of Jesus Emerging from Science and History and Why It Matters.”
He received the Order of Orange-Nassau – The Netherlands’ equivalent of a knighthood – for writing about Dutch and American history, along with directing the John Adams Institute in Amsterdam from 2008-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.