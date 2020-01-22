EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area physician who has been accused of illegally administering a dose of Suboxone to a 99-year-old patient who died days later testified in his own defense on Wednesday afternoon during an omnibus pretrial hearing.
Dr. George Pueblitz, 75, said from the stand that he did give a dose of the opioid medication to the patient, Ruth Peck, but maintained that he did so because Peck was in pain and claimed that he made the decision only after Peck’s niece and caregiver refused his recommendation to take her to the emergency room.
“The reason I gave it to her, she came in very symptomatic, in lots of distress,” he said.
Pueblitz further testified that Peck felt better after she took the Suboxone, that he observed her for close to an hour after she took the dose and that he then watched her walk to her car and get in under her own power.
Pueblitz’s attorneys, Art McQuillan and Stanton Levenson, asked President Judge Norman Krumenacker III during Wednesday’s hearing to suppress evidence gained through a search warrant that was executed on June 15, 2018, a little over a week after Peck’s death, at Pueblitz’s office along Menoher Boulevard in Southmont. It was one of several motions filed by the defense in the case.
Also testifying during the four-hour-long hearing were two law enforcement agents who met with Pueblitz at his office on the day that search warrant was executed – Matthew Massaro, a narcotics agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and Kayla Hawk, a diversion investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Pueblitz testified that Peck, his patient for about 10 years, had been taking hydrocodone tablets he’d prescribed to treat chronic back pain caused by arthritis. When her supply of that medication ran out, she and her niece returned to see Pueblitz on June 5, 2018, and the doctor allegedly wrote her a prescription for Suboxone and gave her an eight-milligram Suboxone strip that another patient had previously surrendered to him.
A grand jury wrote in a report that Peck’s niece testified that Peck, a Windber resident, went home and had to be carried into the house, where she spent most of the next two days sleeping in a recliner until relatives discovered on June 7 that she had died. Her cause of death was later ruled as acute buprenorphine toxicity. Buprenorphine is a component of Suboxone.
Much of Wednesday’s testimony had to do with Pueblitz’s demeanor during the June 15 meeting with Massaro, Hawk and another OAG narcotics agent at his office. Both Massaro and Hawk testified that Pueblitz was calm and relaxed as he answered questions about his practice, his experience in prescribing opioids and his treatment of Peck. Hawk said that Pueblitz was calm as he signed a DEA form that she’d presented to him, thereby voluntarily surrendering his privilege to prescribe controlled substances.
Pueblitz, however, said that he became very anxious during the meeting as he realized the direction the agents’ questions were taking, no matter how calm he appeared to be from the outside. He said that he felt pressured into signing the DEA form, that he thought he would be arrested right away if he didn’t sign it and that he did not realize surrendering his privilege to prescribe controlled substances would keep him from practicing medicine or seeing patients in the hospital.
The doctor also testified that he asked Massaro during the meeting whether he ought to contact an attorney, contradicting the agents’ testimony that the subjects of attorneys and jail never came up during the meeting.
“I did say, ‘Do I need an attorney?’ and Agent Massaro went like this,” Pueblitz said, raising his arms above his head in a shrug-like gesture. “To me, that meant a yes.”
As Wednesday’s hearing concluded, McQuillan argued to Krumenacker that the search warrant executed on June 15 only authorized Peck’s medical records for a certain range of dates. The attorney said that Massaro seized Peck’s entire file, as well as the rest of the Suboxone prescription that Pueblitz’s patient had allegedly surrendered to him, which he said was beyond the scope of the warrant. McQuillan said that Peck’s medical records must thus be suppressed as evidence.
The prosecutor, Dave Gorman, senior deputy attorney general, argued in return that the search warrant did, in fact, allow for the seizure of Peck’s entire medical record and that Pueblitz showed the agents to the filing cabinet where the Suboxone was being kept and willingly handed it over.
Krumenacker did not make any decisions in the matter on Wednesday.
Pueblitz faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, court records indicate. He is free on bond. His medical license has been suspended since April of 2019.
