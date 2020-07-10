Local brewer Jeremy Shearer is putting his beer-making talents to use in an effort to raise awareness about racial injustice.
His Johnstown business, Stone Bridge Brewing, is one of almost 1,000 breweries throughout all 50 states and 19 countries, currently making a 10% ABV imperial stout called “Black is Beautiful.” The recipe was created by Marcus Baskerville, from Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas, and shared at no cost for other brewers to use.
Participants are asked to then donate 100% of the proceeds to local foundations that support police reform and legal defenses for individuals who have, in some way, been wronged. Shearer has not picked a specific organization to support yet, but he said donating to causes is “something that we find valuable as a brewery.”
SBB previously collaborated in a fundraising effort in which 20 breweries in Pennsylvania, almost all of which were owned or operated by veterans, made a double IPA – called “Hurry Up And Wait” – and donated the money to help former military members facing crisis situations. Earlier, in 2017, when Shearer's wife, Jennifer Shearer, won General Mills Foodservice’s Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest for independent family or neighborhood restaurants, she donated $10,000 of the prize money to the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership to make improvements to Central Park.
“Breweries kind of have this great history of loving to be involved in anything we can – whether it's veterans programs or a program like this – anything to help raise awareness for groups of our society that are in need of some type of special recognition, or help or something like that,” Jeremy Shearer said.
The “Black is Beautiful” project is designed “to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily” and “bridge the gap that's been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color,” according to the site blackisbeautiful.beer.
The collaboration is occurring as the nation is dealing with the issue of race relations, as a result of recent incidents, including the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who lost consciousness while a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Baskerville, a black brewer, “came up with this 10% imperial stout in response to a lot of the racial injustice movements that are going on right now," Shearer said. "His goal with this was to produce a great beer that represents the black brewing culture very well.”
Shearer hopes the project will bring attention to diversity within the brewing community.
“When you look at craft brewery culture, we kind of have this image in our head of what craft beer represents or personifies, as kind of the guy with the man-bun, or a beard or something like that, generally Caucasian,” Shearer said. “But a big movement in the craft brewery industry is to make ourselves more welcoming toward minority cultures, whether that's Latino or Latina, Asian cultures, and, of course, African American cultures.”
Shearer is currently making the beer at his brewery, located at 104 Franklin Street. He expects the first batch to be ready by late August as a draft, possibly with some carbonated by nitro. Shearer also plans to age about 75 gallons in rye whiskey barrels, from Disobedient Spirits in Homer City, and may sell that version in large bottles this December for the holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.