Establishing John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport as a training site for military transport jets could open the way for more military operations that would benefit the local economy, the airport manager said.
Manager Chad Gontkovic told the airport authority members last week he has continued talks with National Guard and Air Force Reserve units interested in practicing assault landings.
The C-17 Globemaster transport jets from the 167th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard and Pittsburgh-based 911th Airlift Wing of the Air Force Reserve occasionally use the local airfield’s shorter runway for training, but a formal designation requires several approvals.
It may require adding firefighting equipment and supplies, which would be financed by the military to upgrade the airport’s emergency response rating.
Once those approvals come down through the military command chain, Gontkovic said, it could open the way for more training operations.
“We want to advertise that this is the place to be,” Gontkovic told the authority board.
As a member of the Harrisburg-based 193rd Air Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, Gontkovic said his unit has trained on the Johnstown runways.
Millions in funding to expand runways and develop a traffic control tower with radar was secured by the late Congressman John Murtha through the Department of Defense budget.
“This place has been built primarily for the military,” Gontkovic said. “That hasn’t happened yet. We want to let them know we want them here.”
Expanded use of the Richland Township facility for military training could lead to additional Guard, Reserve and even active duty units to be based in Johnstown, bringing federal jobs to the region, he said.
The local airport has several advantages for military training, Gontkovic said. There is less air traffic to compete with for airspace, and the shorter, cross-wind runway was built to dimensions used when setting up new runways in battle areas. Its proximity to larger bases shortens those unit’s flying time, reducing the cost.
Known in the military as small austere runways, the makeshift airfields a vital to operations across all branches of the service. Gontkovic said the Johnstown runway could represent an opportunity for units throughout the East.
“Joint training is the buzzword,” he said. “What is that next joint base going to look like? What we are doing is throwing it up there and creating that joint base and sending it up the ranks.”
Leaders of the units already using the airfield are discussing the next steps and working with Gontkovic and the airport authority to set operation hours and make other accommodations for the local community. Participants are working to set up a meeting with the authority members that may include a demonstration of operations, Gontkovic said.
Airport Authority Chairman James Loncella said, while the authority supports military use of the airfield, members will continue to work with local residents who may be affected by the increased activity.
