JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Using $4 million in federal funding, a new road will be built at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport that will provide access to 75 acres of developable land on the property.
The money will be provided through Community Project Funding – the modern-day earmark program – after being recommended for consideration by U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District.
Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority Chairman Rick McQuaide called the road the second phase of a project to grow the airport, with the first being to secure a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation, enabling new businesses at the site to not be taxed for 10 years.
The future intermodal connector road will go from Airport Road onto the airport property on Fox Run road, a gravel access drive, all located in Richland Township.
It could help provide access to a possible future heavy aircraft maintenance facility, while creating an access point for fire and safety vehicles, along with a freight connection.
“This is a significant improvement, which will allow us to develop the airport,” McQuaide said. “When we do get a valid user at the airport, we will be able to move very quickly to develop a facility to house possibly an aviation-related business or any type of business that serves the community.”
The airport road was one of 10 proposals Thompson supported for Community Project Funding consideration in the 15th District. CPY projects, also known as “congressionally directed funding,” were paid for through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022.
Thompson said the plan has “significant community support” and offers “community benefit.”
“This investment will assure its (the airport’s) long-term sustainability and prosperity,” Thompson said.
Thompson and McQuaide were joined by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District; state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland; state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale; state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, along with Cambria County commissioners Thomas Chernisky, Scott Hunt and William “B.J” Smith in announcing the funding.
“This, today, is about the research, the work, the development and the hand-in-glove ability of all these representatives – state, local and federal – to work together, and to see the Johnstown airport, the John Murtha airport, continue to develop and advance,” Joyce said.
Last year, Joyce and Thompson voted against the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is now incorporated into the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 spending.
Along with the congressmen, supporters of the project hope the road will enable the airport to improve its service for passenger travel, business development and the work of the Johnstown Air National Guard Station.
Langerholc called the airport “a key piece of the infrastructure that we’re putting here” that includes proposed improvements to the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street that will be paid for with $24.5 million in U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant money.
