EBENSBURG – A Johnstown drug dealer convicted last month of ordering the murder of a confidential informant was sentenced on Thursday to spend the rest of his life in state prison.
Shakir Mosi Smith, 43, was convicted Sept. 30 by a Cambria County jury of directing Carol Ashcom’s death after her cooperation in 2014 with narcotics agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led to his arrest and incarceration on drug charges. Jurors took less than an hour to find him guilty of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
Ashcom was shot dead inside her Lower Yoder Township home in March 2015. She was 30 years old.
Her parents submitted a written statement that was read into the record on their behalf by Agent Thomas Moore, of the Office of Attorney General, one of the lead investigators into the killing.
“How do we put into words the complete horror of losing a child to murder?” they wrote, and went on to note the “pain and horror” experienced by Ashcom’s son, then 7, who was present when his mother was killed.
The outcome of the sentencing hearing was not a surprise, as a conviction of first-degree murder in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Patrick T. Kiniry imposed that sentence on Smith and tacked on a concurrent 20-to-40-year sentence on the solicitation conviction.
Kiniry called Smith “a danger to society” and “a career criminal” as he explained the sentence, noting that Smith’s record showed four prior gun charges and six probation violations.
Smith, who was handcuffed and wore a red prison jumpsuit, declined to address the court before the sentence was imposed, but his attorney, Timothy Burns, told Kiniry that his client maintains his innocence. Burns said as he left the courtroom that he plans to file an appeal within 10 days.
Evidence presented by the prosecution during the three-day trial included transcripts and recordings of Smith’s prison phone calls and in-person visits, the testimony of four jailhouse informants who claimed Smith had confided in them about Ashcom’s murder, and a cache of letters sent by Smith from jail in which he expressed his belief that he could get a more lenient sentence “if Carol goes away.”
Prosecutors presented testimony indicating that Smith had headed a criminal organization based in Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood and made up largely of his teenaged sons and nephews.
One of those nephews, Mizzon Grandinetti, was named by investigators as Ashcom’s killer; he was 14 at the time. While he has not been charged in connection with her death and denied killing her when he testified in Smith’s defense, an acquaintance testified during the trial that Grandinetti had once admitted to shooting a “white b—h” because “he was scared of her being a snitch.”
Grandinetti, now 20, is serving a four- to eight-year prison sentence at SCI-Benner Township on drug and domestic violence convictions in a separate case.
