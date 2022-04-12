SOMERSET, Pa. – Much like U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick's poll numbers in 2022, business has been good for Leiss Tool and Dye.
But on Tuesday, both had problems to solve.
Leiss' company founder Pete Leiss said job orders are high but his Somerset manufacturing company doesn't have enough employees to do the work.
McCormick arrived in town as a Republican candidate without enough "Trump" – campaigning statewide for the first time since the former president endorsed his well-known primary opponent, TV doctor Mehmet Oz.
McCormick acknowledged the endorsement was an "important" one, given Trump's popularity in rural Pennsylvania.
But that doesn't mean it will change people's opinions about Oz, who he said "is not popular" in the state.
Even without Trump's support, McCormick told media he's the guy with the background to carry out Trump's "America First" economic agenda that he said started enabling businesses to thrive before the pandemic.
McCormick is a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate and Gulf War combat veteran who previously served as a Treasury Department official during the second Bush administration.
He's campaigned heavily on his business background, saying such experience is vital during difficult economic times.
"We need to hire someone ... for the Senate. We need to elect senator who can go in on day one and be effective," he said, adding that he can use his business background to "fight against weak economic policies and contribute right away to getting the nation back on track."
Oz and McCormick have been trading jabs in the hotly contested race for weeks, with Oz calling McCormick an untrustworthy "Wall Street insider" and McCormick's campaign pointing to Oz's history of backing liberal causes – such as gun control, pro-choice measures and Hlllary Clinton.
Oz maintains that's not the case and that he shares Pennsylvania's conservative values.
"He's really a Hollywood liberal and not a conservative ... and that's the reason he's not taken off in the polls," McCormick said.
McCormick's stop was one of two planned Tuesday, with the latter an event in Lancaster alongside former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, whose family has Somerset County roots.
In Somerset, McCormick toured one of the Leiss manufacturing facilities. The company started nearly 50 years ago as a one-bench operation, the founder pointed out to the candidate Tuesday.
Leiss and McCormick walked along assembly areas where employees were building steel lift baskets and roadside crash barriers or welding components for companies such as General Electric and JLG Industries.
'20 more welders'
Approximately 150 people work for Leiss – starting at $15 an hour for those with little experience and pretty much double that for dependable, longtime welders, son Dan Leiss said.
"We're busy. We could take 20 more welders tomorrow," Pete Leiss said, noting the company could easily grow by 50 more workers.
The message to McCormick and Washington D.C: Government needs to stop wasting money on programs that keep people from going back to work.
"We're at the point we're pushing work to competitors because the workers we have are too busy to handle anymore," Pete Leiss said.
McCormick said efforts need to ramp up in areas such as Somerset to train more people to become welders and machinists.
But he said reckless spending also needs curtailed in Washington to get the economy and inflation under control Curtailing regulations, meanwhile, could enable Pennsylvania to tap into more of its resources – namely natural gas products to improve energy costs, McCormick said.
Doing that is "the best way to bring back manufacturing in Pennsylvania," McCormick said.
Local support
Eagle Concrete Products owner Bruce Hottle praised McCormick for bringing a true business mindset to the Senate race.
Before the visit, Hottle said McCormick's background and values already won him over – and Trump's endorsement won't change that, he said.
"McCormick understands what businesses go through – the challenges we face every day," said Hottle, a Somerset County Republican committeeman.
Trump, he said, has lost his way.
"He's beat the past election thing to death – and it's gotten to the point people are tired of it," Hottle said, noting the country has issues today to worry about.
"That's why he's only drawing 10 percent of the crowds he did in the past at his events now. And that's why I don't think it will matter in this election."
