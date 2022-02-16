In bad times and good, churches play key role in Black communities

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Beginning around 1840, members of Johnstown’s Black community would gather inside a little log church on the corner of Vine and Union streets to hear Wallace Fortune, the local minister, preach.
Now First Cambria African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church is recognized as the oldest Black church in Johnstown still in existence – and a central part of Johnstown’s Black community – religiously, culturally, politically, educationally and economically.
“The church served the purpose of socialization,” said Clea Hollis, a longtime member of the church and president of the local NAACP chapter for 10 years. “These people were scattered all over town with the same problems. What are you going to do about it? So the church became a social gathering.”
Fountain was a barber who had taught himself to read, according to an April 24, 1873, Johnstown Tribune article that described “the rather sparse colored population of this city at that period,” most of whom were employed by the Allegheny Portage Railroad canal system.
Few details are known about the house of worship, but it is the first congregation mentioned in the 150-year-old article that chronicled the history of Black churches in Johnstown.
An 1854 map of Johnstown and Conemaugh that was donated a few years ago to the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College-affiliated Cambria Memory Project identifies an “African Church” on that street corner.
So was the building the first Black church in Johnstown, founded in 1800? Historian Barbara Zaborowski thinks so.
“1840 is pretty early,” said Zaborowski, the dean for learning resources at Penn Highlands. “That’s all during the canal era, which was happening at that time. That would have brought a lot of the early African Americans into the Cambria County area, working on the canal. So, yes, I’m sure that’s probably the earliest church, the 1840 one.”
From those early years to today, many Black churches have served the Johnstown region through hardships including three major floods, the need for the Underground Railroad to move former slaves out of the South, Ku Klux Klan threats, the Jim Crow period, the 1923 Rosedale incident in which people of color were banished from the city, day-to-day personal losses and struggles, economic downturns and the separation of local families as generations of young adults have left to seek better lives elsewhere.
They have been there for the good times, too – the births, the weddings, the fellowship, the spiritual growth, the evangelical efforts, the volunteer work, the days when steel was king, the Civil Rights movement.
“When African Americans came to the area, people were a part of everything about the fabric of Johnstown,” said Jeffrey Wilson, deacon of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. “There were African Americans here during the 1889 flood, even though you don’t see very much about that, in the early 1900s, the Industrial Revolution, so forth.
“Through the Black church, that was a complete social climate – women that were involved in social activities, the missionaries of the church, the usher union of the church, the nurses of the church. All of these were not just spiritual ministries in the church, but they were actually part of a community or a society where, when you’re shut out and you’re discriminated against in so many other places, in so many other ways, it was a way that these men and women could get together and still have some influence, still be able to communicate and plan and assist their families.”
‘A social gathering’
The 1873 Johnstown Tribune article was written about 26 Black people who attended a Methodist Episcopal Church service organized by Rev. M.W.L. Knox.
Other preachers and congregations had come and gone since the 1840s, but according to the article, the Black community in then-recent years had “abandoned their idea of keeping up a distinct church organization, and if any of them felt like attending divine service they were compelled to go to the churches of their white brethren.”
The succession of Black churches had been broken – but, as explained in the Tribune article, with a “recent accession of a number of colored people who are employed at the Woodvale tannery,” a decision was made to form a new church. That congregation still exists today in the form of First Cambria.
A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker commemorates the church’s contribution to the city: “Formed 1873 in the loft of the Woodvale Tannery by workers there. Organized as Cambria Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 1874, at Napoleon and Dibert Sts. About 1877 it moved here. Washed from its foundation in the 1889 flood but later restored.”
The Rev. Sharon Johnson, who joined in 1966, said the church “helped me to develop a closer relationship with my Lord and savior. It also put me in touch with people who I’ve come close to.”