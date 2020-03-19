The state has directed all hospitals to implement emergency plans to prepare for a serious threat of an overwhelming surge of coronavirus patients.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday the Department of Health has been working with hospitals to be ready.
“We are preparing our health care systems for the very real potential of many more seriously ill and critically ill patients than they would normally treat,” Levine said.
“But we have a real chance of slowing the spread of this virus if we all just stay home and limit our exposure to one other. Now is the time for these actions.”
The health department previously told hospitals to update their emergency operations plans to include COVID-19 response.
“We have directed them to implement those plans as of 11:59 p.m. tonight,” Levine said at Thursday's press briefing.
Emergency plans are designed to free up beds for potential coronavirus patients, she explained. The plans can include canceling elective procedures and other admissions, as well as adding more beds.
The state has eased regulations requiring hospitals to receive approval before increasing capacity, she said.
Levine conceded that there is no clear definition of elective admissions.
“It is always a decision between the patient and the doctor,” she said.
Not only will delaying the procedures free bed space, but it will also conserve the surgical masks and other personal protective equipment – including respirators – that could be in short supply during widespread illness, she said.
The state and federal governments have some stockpiles of equipment and the state is working to obtain more, Levine said.
At the opening of Thursday's briefing, Levine announced there have been 185 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state, with 52 new cases since Wednesday. That represents a 39% increase.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state's first coronavirus-related death. The patient was adult in Northampton County who was being treated in a hospital.
