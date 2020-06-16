An affiliation of Highmark Inc. and HealthNow New York Inc. is nearing finalization, and officials of both nonprofits said they expect expect the combined organization to better serve communities in New York and Pennsylvania.
Pending regulatory approval, HealthNow will be branded Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, officials said in a media call Tuesday.
The combination of the Pittsburgh-based and New York-based health insurance organizations doesn't involve an acquisition or exchange of assets, they said.
"The new Highmark of Western New York and Eastern New York will continue to operate in New York, governed by regulators in New York," said David Anderson, president and CEO of HealthNow.
"Additionally, we will have a local board of directors with a certain level of fiduciary governance."
Under the terms of the affiliation agreement, Highmark’s parent company, Highmark Health, will become the primary licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association for HealthNow’s eight-county Western New York and 13-county Northeastern New York service areas, pending regulatory approvals.
“The objectives driving this affiliation are focused on our shared desire for better health solutions for HealthNow members that can increase customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, manage costs and improve affordability,” said David Holmberg, chairman of Highmark. “This affiliation will also enable HealthNow to take advantage of Highmark’s resources, tools and advanced technologies.”
Holmberg said the change will be positive for Highmark customers in Pennsylvania, too.
"The two organizations will be able to put their capital to use more effectively for future needs," he said. "Secondly, these two organizations are separated only by a state line. There are many Highmark members who go to New York and vice versa. The affiliation will provide regional effectiveness for traveling on vacation or business."
The combined resources of the organizations would allow more investments in technology, according to the executives. And to the extent that reductions in administrative costs can be made, there could likely be a reduction in premiums, they said.
The affiliation has been in the works for a few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic had no direct influence, they said.
"This was a strategy decision," Anderson said. "The process started two and a half years ago. Clearly COVID-19 was not on any radar screen then.
"It was a strategy to serve the market the right way moving toward the future. COVID-19 has essentially emphasized the strategy in place. ... It created risks to localized health plans in a significant way. This affirms the strategy we had was right."
