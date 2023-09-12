'Heroes emerged' | Passengers, crew remembered on 22nd anniversary of 9/11 in Shanksville

Sheryl Stoll of Columbus, OH., touches the name of her first cousin Captain Jason Dahl at the Wall of Names during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Barbara Williams’ voice cracked with emotion as she stepped up to a microphone and a brass bell chimed.
“My sister,” she said, collecting herself, “Colleen L. Fraser.”
Even 22 years later, the pain and pride remain strong for the 60 or so family members – and hundreds of visitors – who spent Monday morning paying tribute to the 40 United Flight 93 passengers and crew killed in the 9/11 crash.
Wearing pins and clutching flowers, the family members joined National Park Service representatives and their supporters on Monday in a solemn ceremony to mark the occasion near the Flight 93 National Memorial’s Wall of Names.
“Twenty two years ago today, heroes emerged in New York, at the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93,” National Park Service Western Pennsylvania Superintendent Stephen Clark said.
And aboard United Flight 93, “their actions unquestionably saved untold lives and preserved the U.S. Capitol – the center of our democracy,” Clark added.
Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers’ message to the more than 500 who attended is that it’s up to those who remember that day to ensure the stories of 9/11 live on for future generations.
For Wayne Stefani Jr. and his wife, Randi, that task was personal.
Stefani’s older sister, Nicole Miller, was a passenger on Flight 93 when it crashed.
Nicole was just 21 years old, a college student still planning the rest of her life when the plane was hijacked – and now 22 years later, the sound of her name during the ceremony brings back a flood of vivid memories, Wayne Stefani said.
But that’s not the case for his 8-year-old son, Dominic, he said.
Monday marked his first visit.
“But he knows all about his Aunt Nicole,” Wayne Stefani said, glancing down at his son, who was holding a heart-shaped craft he made in her memory.
Matthew Fazakas, of Denver, Colorado bows his head during the reading of the 40 names during the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
United flight Attendant Jennifer Ritter of Hudson Valley, New York with her children Madeleine,13, and Liam Wagner,9, bow their heads as the names of the United flight 93 crew are read during the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, Tree of Life , Pittsburgh, Pa. gives a moment of reflection and conclusion at the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial on Monday, September 11, 2023.
From left, shown during memorial wreath laying are PA. First Lady Lori Shapiro, PA.Gov. Josh Shapiro, Deborah Borza (mother of Flight 93 victim Deora Frances Bodley), US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and park ranger David M.Schmitt, at the Flight 93 National Memorial's Wall of Names in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
From left, are US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Flight 93 National Memorial superintendent Stephen Clark, and President of Flight 93 Familes Gordon Felt, walk along the Wall of Names and at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
For those who lived through it, 9/11 still evokes a mix of sometimes difficult emotions, Myers said.
“We gather today to remember what was, what is, and what never will be,” he told the crowd.
And most of all, an unforgettable example of the lasting impact an act of courage can have on a nation, he said.
“(The story of the 40 passengers and crew) epitomizes the home of the brave, so we can all live in the land of the free,” Myers said.
For Beaver County-based Boy Scouts of America Troop 496, the moment was a history lesson.
April Carpenter, a troop leader, said she and fellow volunteers decided to make the two-hour drive to Somerset County after her son, Noah, studied 9/11 and started wondering more about it.
“They need to know our history – what happened that day, how it changed everything and why we still have troops over there today,” she said. “And hopefully so that history is never repeated.”
For one day, merit badges are an afterthought, she said.
Nearby, Elizabeth Mullins clutched a single rose in her hands.
It was in memory of the crew who served and died on Flight 93 that day, she said.
“We talk all the time about heroes – but they actually showed it,” Mullins said of the passengers and crew remembered for acting on a plan to strike back against four al-Qaeda extremists who hijacked the plane minutes earlier.
The Endeavor Airlines flight attendant said this was her first trip to Shanksville.
“It’s so fitting,” she said. “Quiet, peaceful and untouched.”
“They deserve this,” added J.T. Thorsten, of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Thorsten rode alongside fellow Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association members to Shanksville for the ceremony.
He served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy in the mid-1960s, including on the ground in Da Nang.
“In the service, you learn to understand sacrifice,” Thorsten said. “But the passengers and crew, they didn’t have weapons with them. They knew their number was up that day, and it didn’t stop them from acting – and striking back.”
They left an inspiring legacy, he said.
“I come back here out of respect,” Thorsten said. “To let them know their decision wasn’t in vain.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.