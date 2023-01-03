PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field during Monday Night Football has shaken the NFL to its core. The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin received CPR on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati as shocked and tearful Bills and Bengals players and coaches looked on.
The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition on Tuesday. A statement released by the Bills stated that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in an intensive care unit.
Hamlin, a native of McKees Rocks, Pa., attended high school at Pittsburgh Central Catholic before committing to Pitt in 2016. He was picked by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and has started 14 games at safety this season.
Statements of support for Hamlin poured in, from Monday night through Tuesday.
Shortly after Hamlin went down on the field, the official Pitt football Twitter posted, “Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you,” referencing the number 3, which Hamlin has worn dating back to his Central Catholic days.
Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke tweeted, “Praying, praying hard for you @HamlinIsland and your family. We all love you. #H2P”
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who played with Hamlin at Pitt from 2017-20, tweeted, “With you every step of the way 3!!” Below Pickett’s words was a video of he and Hamlin greeting each other and embracing prior to a Week 5 game between the Steelers and the Bills.
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement, which read: “Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player. He’s a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids.”
Narduzzi's statement continued: “Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too.”
Pitt ties in Buffalo
Two of Hamlin’s Pitt teammates were present at the game in Cincinnati on Monday night. Bills cornerback Dane Jackson could be seen with tears in his eyes along the sideline. Jackson was drafted by the Bills out of Pitt in 2020, a year before Hamlin joined him in Buffalo’s secondary. The two knew each other as children, with Jackson having grown up in nearby Coraopolis, Pa.
“We knew each other since we were about seven or eight years old,” Hamlin said of Jackson after being drafted by the Bills. “Ever since, we've been on the same mission. We happened to be on the same path in going to Pitt together. It’s a dream come true to still be on that same mission together in Buffalo.”
In an interview on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan, Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio said Jackson assisted in the process of getting Hamlin’s mother, Nina, from the stands to be by her son’s side on Monday night.
Bengals long-snapper Cal Adomitis also played at both Pitt and Central Catholic with Hamlin. Adomitis tweeted on Monday night “Love you 3.”
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and Hamlin played together for their entire Pitt careers.
“We didn’t just play together. We’re friends, teammates,” Weaver told reporters on Tuesday. “I’ve known him now for seven years. We both signed to Pitt in 2016, same year. We both left for the draft in 2020”
Before becoming visibly emotional, Weaver said he speaks to Hamlin at least once a week.
Brandon Hill, Marquis Williams, Calijah Kancey, Israel Abanikanda, Paris Ford, Jason Pinnock, Maurice Ffrench, and Patrick Jones II were among Hamlin’s former Pitt teammates who also shared prayers and words of support for the Bills safety.
'Personal' for Tomlin
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin talked about Hamlin at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Tomlin got to know Hamlin over the years, as the Steelers and Pitt share practice facilities.
“I'll say this about Damar Hamlin. It's a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher," Tomlin said. "I've known that guy probably since he was about 12.
“Just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what it is he's doing right now, which is playing in the NFL, and to watch him make personal decisions and make that a realization.”
Tomlin added that it was an “honor” to watch Hamlin develop and mature over the years and said he had reached out to Bills coach Sean McDermott to offer any assistance he could.
“I've got a lot of love for that young man," Tomlin said. "We lifted him and that organization up in prayer.”
All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile pictures to a picture of Hamlin’s jersey and text reading, “Pray for Damar” on Tuesday afternoon.
It was also announced that Niagara Falls would be illuminated blue from 9-9:15 on Tuesday evening in support of Hamlin by Jim Diodati, mayor of the Ontario, Canada city that shares its name with the Falls. The city is roughly 50 minutes outside of Orchard Park, N.Y., where the Bills play their home games.
Gratitude, donations
Hamlin’s family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.
“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” Hamlin’s family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. “Your generosity and compassion has meant the world to us.”
The family also thanked the first responders, medical staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills and the Bengals for their support.
Following Hamlin’s injury, fans donated millions to a fundraiser he originally started in 2020, before Hamlin entered the NFL .The GoFundMe page set up for the fundraiser shows an original goal of $2,500. By late Tuesday afternoon, $4.7 million had been raised for Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, and kids’ camps, amongst other community initiatives.
The fundraiser was originally started to buy toys for local children who were the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the first program of the Chasing M’s Foundation.
Hamlin wrote on the fundraising page in late 2020:
“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.