JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Jake Corman is one of Pennsylvania’s most prominent conservative political figures.
He has spent more than two decades representing the 34th Senatorial District, including in his current role as president pro tempore.
Corman hopes that experience will separate him from a crowded Republican field running in this year’s gubernatorial primary.
“I believe that gives me the ability to jump in as governor on day one and not need a transition team, so to speak,” Corman, a Centre County resident, said during an interview at The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday. “I think we’ll be ready to go to work immediately.”
Corman spent the day in the region, campaigning at two eateries – Summit Diner in Somerset and Coney Island in Johnstown.
“It’s important to get out and meet people and talk to them about the issues of the day,” Corman said.
Corman has focused much of his message on what he considers to be the “overreach of this administration” of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, specifically pointing to the handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“My agenda, my campaign slogan is ‘Putting People First,’ ” Corman said. “After two years, as a legislator fighting back at a lot of the orders that Gov. Wolf was coming down with, I always try to be very clear about this. Tom Wolf, I think, was doing whatever he thought was in the best interest of the commonwealth during the last two years. I disagreed with him vehemently on how he handled it because our government is not set up to be run unilaterally. And he was running the government unilaterally for two years.”
Corman spoke at length about the 2020 presidential race won by then-challenger Joe Biden, a Democrat, against President Donald Trump, a Republican, saying that some voters do not have faith in the results.
More than 60 court challenges were made across the country by Trump and his supporters with all but one being rejected on merit or lack of standing. A group of Trump supporters then stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent Biden’s certification as the winner.
Corman supports an audit of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.
“If you don’t believe in the results and you don’t believe you can affect change at the ballot box, then you have a problem with your democracy and unfortunately then you have people say, ‘Well, I’m going to have to affect change other ways than at the ballot box,’ ” Corman said. “So, whether everyone agrees with it or not, there are certainly hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of Pennsylvanians who believe the last election, 2020, was not conducted in a way that they thought was fair.”
Corman raised objections about decisions made by former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar regarding drop boxes for mail-in ballots, voting guidelines and signature verifications during the election.
When asked if a "free and fair" presidential election took place in the country and his state, Corman responded: “Joe Biden was the winner, certified the winner. ‘Free and fair’ is a hard term to define. What I think is important for us is there were clearly questions. I think the secretary of state operated in a way in Pennsylvania that was partisan, clearly.”
Corman addressed a range of other subjects, including whether Pennsylvania should enact a retroactive two-year window during which alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse can file civil claims even if the statute of limitations has expired. The question was scheduled to be presented to voters as a proposed constitutional amendment in 2021, but Boockvar failed to properly advertise the referendum, which forced its withdrawal.
“The constitutional amendment process, to me, was the fastest way to achieve, I think, the result that most people wanted, which was to allow victims to seek justice,” Corman said.
