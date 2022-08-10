JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With tears in her eyes, Molly Thomson stood at a lectern, surrounded by flowers, inside Westmont Presbyterian Church and gave one final message to her sister, Emma Thomson, a well-known local congressional staffer who died in a vehicle accident last week.
“Emma, you are my motivation,” Molly Thomson said, as she was joined by her parents, David and Linda Thomson, during the funeral service on Wednesday morning.
“You are my inspiration. You are my role model. Thank you for showing us love. Thank you for showing us compassion. Thank you for being a light in the darkness.
“And Emma, this is my promise to you. I will honor you in every way I can and I will assure your legacy lives on. We, as a family, are so, so extremely proud of you, Emma. We know where you are, and we know that you are watching over us as our guardian angel. We love you, Emma. I love you, Emma.”
Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., was working for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, of Indiana, when the two of them, along with fellow staff member, Zachery Potts, were killed in a crash that also took the life of the driver of a second vehicle, Edith Schmucker.
Walorski’s funeral is scheduled to take place Thursday at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana.
Thomson, a longtime Johnstown area resident and 2012 Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate, was working as Walorski’s communications director. She previously held the same position with U.S. Rep. Dr. John Joyce, R-Blair, of the 13th Congressional District that includes parts of Cambria and Somerset counties.
“We think that she was the best comms director there was,” Molly Thomson said. “The day after the accident, someone said that the Lord needed a new comms director. And when she arrived, the Lord said, ‘Emma, we need to get this press release out tonight.’ And Emma replied, ‘Lord, it went out an hour ago.’ That was Emma.”
Molly Thomson recalled her sister as a “very extraordinary person.”
“She was brilliant, beautiful, compassionate and courageous,” Molly Thomson said. “She was ambitious, reliable, trustworthy, dedicated and selfless.”
Jennifer Mazzella, a friend, called Emma Thomson “kind and compassionate, funny and so, so smart.”
“She was so much a part of my life,” Mazzella said. “And I’m sure many people also feel this. It feels impossible to retrain myself not to reach out to her. The days and weeks ahead will not be easy. Emma loved Jesus with all her heart. And I know that she is right now in the presence of her heavenly father. But I will miss her all the days of my life, and I know you all will, too.”
Thomson was a member of Capitol Hill Baptist Church in Washington D.C., where she served as the wedding coordinator and a Sunday school teacher, while also participating in Bible study groups.
“We sang together, prayed together and got to roll our sleeves up and get into the Bible together,” Capitol Hill Baptist Church Elder Drew Allenspach said.
Allenspach said those gathered in the church were “all tasting the bitterness of her death together.”
“In the world to come, Emma will not be greeted on Capitol Hill by those who serve a temporary term,” Allenspach said. “No. Emma has been greeted by the king who will rule forever. So friends, we grieve. Let us grieve with hope.”
A memorial service will be held for Thomson at Capitol Hill Baptist Church at a later date.
Donations, in her memory, can be made to Capitol Hill Baptist Church, 525 A Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20002, or to the Emma Thomson Political Science Scholarship, started by the John P. Murtha Foundation, at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, 216 Franklin Street, Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901.
