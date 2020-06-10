Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) on Wednesday provided guidelines that will allow PIAA schools to resume voluntary sports-related activities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out some winter and all spring sports.
Each school district will be required to develop its own “athletics, health and safety plan,” which must be approved by the school’s governing board and posted on the school’s website.
“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” Wolf said in a statement. “This guidance balances keeping student-athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives.
“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track. As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”
Wolf closed the state’s school buildings on March 13 as the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the state and throughout the country. Students began taking virtual and online classes.
All PIAA sporting events were canceled, including the final three rounds of the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs and a portion of the state championship swimming event. Later, all spring sports were canceled. Schools improvised or got creative with commencement ceremonies held at drive-in theaters or graduation parades, all while social distancing.
Now, fall sports such as high school football, cross country, girls tennis, volleyball and soccer are another step closer to being played and athletes may begin preparing for their seasons once their respective schools meet the guidelines.
“Allowing voluntary activities to commence at PIAA member schools as early as the approval by the local board is a significant move to allow students to be students,” PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said in a statement. “We are very appreciative and supportive of the Governor’s staff and PDE for allowing our input and having discussion of opening schools for voluntary workouts and activities.”
Wolf’s plan set limits of a maximum of 25 people gathering in yellow-phase counties and a maximum of 250 people in green-phase counties – or 50% of a facility’s total occupancy in the green phase.
Recreational and amateur sports teams in the green phase that are not affiliated with a K-12 school can hold in-person activities, including games and practices. The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, Western Pennsylvania Baseball League, Johnstown Recreation Colt League and Pony League all began preparing for their respective seasons this week and will follow the guidelines. Many area youth leagues recently got underway.
Other recreational sports listed in the guidelines included basketball, hockey, field hockey, football, soccer, swimming, baseball, softball, lacrosse, gymnastics and kickball. League and team staff must review CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance for youth sports.
Coaches and other adult personnel should wear face coverings and screen athletes for symptoms before practices and games, according to the guidelines.
“All participants must follow safe hygiene and social distancing practices, avoid unnecessary physical contact, and clean and disinfect equipment and facilities,” the guidelines stated. “Teams are encouraged to stagger drop-off and pick-up times at outdoor locations and designate entrances and exits to facilities.
“Parents and other spectators should practice social distancing, wear face coverings and not enter the field or bench areas. Parents should monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms and evaluate children at higher risk for severe illnesses.”
NCAA sports, including intramural and club sports, also may resume in-person activity after developing an athletic, health and safety plan.
Professional sports may resume immediately. Teams or leagues in the yellow phase, or if more than 250 people are on site in the green phase, must have a COVID-19 safety plan approved by the Department of Health.
