Through cookies, girls are developing courage, confidence and character.
The annual Girl Scouts cookie sale will begin Friday and will continue through Feb. 3.
“This is the time of year where if you know a Girl Scout you’ll probably be hearing from that Girl Scout,” said Stefanie Marshall, public relations and marketing manager with Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. “They are very energized this year with the introduction of the new cookie and they’ll be getting their order cards out there.”
Cookies will be delivered Feb. 19 through 27.
Booth sales will begin Feb. 28 and run through March 22.
“The booth sales is really the time where some of the five skills the girl learn through the cookie program come to light, things like money management and people skills,” Marshall said. “This is where they can see their confidence grow.”
This year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, peppermint cookie covered in chocolate; Do-Si-Does, an oatmeal-peanut butter cookie sandwich; Samoas, a mix of caramel, coconut and chocolate cookie; Tagalongs, a peanut butter-topped cookie dipped in chocolate; Girl Scouts S’mores, a graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling; Trefoils, a shortbread cookie; and Toffee-Tastic, a gluten-free buttery cookie with toffee bits.
New this year is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages such as “I am an innovator” and “I am a go-getter” that were inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.
“We like to keep the lineup fresh from year to year and what better way to freshen things up than with a nice lemon cookie,” Marshall said.
Also new for 2020 is refreshed packaging that emphasizes what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in diverse experiences available to members.
“They look really sharp and the pictures capture what girls do with their cookie sale proceeds,” Marshall said. “It shows that Girl Scouts is not just cookies, it’s meeting girls where they are, and the packaging does a really good job showing that.”
The Digital Cookie Platform gives individuals the option to purchase cookies through a website designed by a Girl Scout. The cookies are shipped directly to the individual’s home.
“It’s helping girls take their business online and the tools within the platform allow girls to put up their own marketing messages and blurbs about their goals,” Marshall said. “It also takes it from the order card in the office to the aunt who lives on the other side of the Mississippi wanting to order cookies.”
Last year through Operation: Sweet Appreciation, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania sent over 47,000 boxes of cookies to veterans and men and women serving at home and overseas in the U.S. military.
“Girl Scouts has a very a long-standing tradition with being connected to military and showing appreciation for the sacrifice that comes with that from marching in Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and doing Wreaths Across America,” Marshall said. “It’s something our organization really builds upon, so it’s a natural connection to bring it into the cookie program.”
Online donations for Operation: Sweet Appreciation will end May 25.
More than just selling cookies, girls learn important skills such as goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills and business ethnics from the cookie program – skills they can use throughout their lives to help them excel, exceed and lead.
“It’s all about the entrepreneurship and giving them a little taste of business,” Marshall said.
All proceeds from the cookie sale stay local to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Funds raised help pay for many aspects of Girl Scouting, including keeping camp affordable by subsidizing the registration cost; supporting Girl Scout leadership experience, which includes girl programming, curriculum and events; and providing grants to girls and troops with financial barriers so Scouting is available to all girls.
Girls also earn proceeds for their individual troops, which are used for troop activities and service projects within their communities.
For more information on cookie sale program, visit www.gswpa.org.
