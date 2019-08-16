Adrian “Deathwalker” Benko is a member of the Pittsburgh Knights' "Smite" team.
Originally from Croatia, Benko, 19, lives in the Knights' "Smite house" near Atlanta along with his teammates, Kennet "Adapting" Ros of Sweden; Emil "Emilzy Nielsen of Denmark; Joakim "Zyrhoes" Verngren of Sweden; and Liam "Vote" Shanks of Scotland; as well as the team's coach, Daniel Rowe of Austrialia.
Through the Knights organization, we got an opportunity to ask Benko a few questions via email. Here's what he had to say about his life as an esports professional.
CNHI: What’s the most common reaction when you tell someone that you’re a professional gamer? Are people catching up to the idea? Do you have to explain further? Has anyone ever been openly dismissive of what you do?
Benko: "People either sound interested/excited or don't care/don't believe in it. People are definitely catching up to the idea but it's still fairly new and it's to be expected that a lot of people don't know much about it. Normally you have to explain a bit more — what game are you playing, who plays, where, etc. Nobody was openly dismissive about it, the worst that happens is they don't believe in it, but if they see it they would be all for it (at least that’s what I think)."
CNHI: Are your parents cool with what you do for a living? Do they get it?
Benko: "Yes, my parents support me in what I do and watch me every time I play."
CNHI: What’s been your path to the current game you are playing? What was your first console, or were you always a PC gamer? What was the first game that really captured your attention, that you spent dozens of hours trying to conquer? Is it comparable at all to your current pro game?
Benko: "I played lots of different games but the first game I stuck to for a longer period of time was 'World of Warcraft,' which I played for a couple of years but only on private servers. After I got bored of WoW I played 'DOTA 2' for a little bit and really enjoyed it. Then a friend told me to get on 'Smite' (a combination of WoW and DOTA) and I've been hooked ever since.
"I never really played any of these games expecting to go pro one day. My first console was PS1 but I was too young at the time so I don't count it, I also had a PS2 which I used to use a lot but mainly PC."
CNHI: How is being a pro gamer different from what you had imagined when you were just an outsider looking in?
Benko: "It's a lot more effort than I thought it would be, a lot more mentally demanding. It's really hard to stay on top of the game. It also makes you enjoy the game less and have burnout periods, but it's all to help you stay in a healthy mental state to play the best you can when you're required to."
CNHI: Do you live in a team house? If so, how’s that working out? What is the biggest benefit to sharing a house with your teammates? What are some of the things that are most difficult to get used to?
Benko: "Yes, and it's working out great. Everyone is really happy to be hanging out with each other at the house. It's also really helpful to be together like that and build team synergy even outside the game. It's hard to get used to living with so many people that aren't family in the house where everyone has different demands/needs but we get it sorted fairly quickly."
CNHI: Are you from the United States? If not, how has America been treating you? What’s one of the American stereotypes that you’ve found to be false, and which stereotype is all too accurate?
Benko: "No, but America has been really relaxing so far. It's really peaceful where we live (Atlanta, Georgia) but everyone is so far away at the same time unfortunately. False stereotype: everything is perfect; true stereotype: people are lazy — nobody walks ever."
CNHI: We’ve read that pro gamers often spend around 8 hours a day practicing their games. Is that accurate? Is it hard to stay motivated and engaged for that long? What are your tricks for breaking out of a competitive rut?
Benko: "Normally around 8 hours, depending on the mood. If we're really not feeling it, we usually do around 3 scrims (scrimmages) and then maybe an hour or 2 outside of that. But on the other hand, sometimes you really wanna grind and then go for 12 hours, so it covers for it. It's hard to stay motivated for sure, but that's why we take breaks and do something else."
CNHI: Do you think that esports will be held in the same esteem as other traditional pro sports?
Benko: "In a way, I think it already is, especially to the community. The quality is there for sure."
CNHI: How do you envision your career path? Do you see yourself staying in esports your whole life? Do people age out of competitive gaming the same way they do in traditional sports?
Benko: "I don't really look into the future too much and am not worried at all what will happen. I like to go with the flow; take it 1 step at a time. I don't believe in aging out of competitive anything, it's just a matter of losing the drive to win; the will to become the best; not caring, not becoming 'too old'."
