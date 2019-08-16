In this Sunday, July 28, 2019 photo, Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo finals in New York. Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pa. who goes by the name "Bugha" when competing, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. (Epic Games via AP)