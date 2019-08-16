EDINBORO — The stairwell inside Edinboro University's Hamilton Hall has all the neutral, antiseptic charm of a mid-century institutional building: walls of glossy brick, a color somewhere between straw yellow and avocado green; brushed steel handrails, straight and slender with no filigree.
However, once visitors get to the bottom of the stairwell and into the hall's basement, they suddenly leave the past and come face-to-face with the future.
Behind a wall of clear glass is the home base of the university's new exciting venture – a varsity esports program.
This place is, in a word, cool.
The school's traditional red and white color scheme is mixed with modern hues of gray and black and electric green. One wall in the back of the room displays Edinboro's trademark red tartan, but with zig-zagging white lines of circuitry weaving through the pattern.
Arranged atop three long, black tables are 25 top-of-the-line gaming computers. And in front of each terminal sits a high-backed desk chair – engineered to keep a gamer comfortable through hours of play.
On this day, most of the chairs were empty. But the people that will be running the esports program when it debuts during the upcoming fall semester were anxiously awaiting the day when those chairs would be full and all the monitors would be glowing with activity.
"I want to get our teams established," said Chris Rhodes, the program's director. "I want to get people in and I just want to get rolling with it. I want to make sure that I’m doing everything I need to be doing, make sure we’re registered, all those types of things.
"That, to me, is the biggest thing. But I feel confident that we’re on the right track."
Rhodes was asked what he was apprehensive about, standing, as he was, on the verge of a new era at Edinboro.
"The one thing that people have kept saying through this entire process is: 'Don’t worry about it. It will be fine. It will work out,' " he said. "'This is so new that nobody really knows if you’re messing up or not.'"
Indeed. ESPN.com keeps an updated list of every college in North America that has a school-funded, varsity-level esports program. With Edinboro on board, that number stands at a scant 128.
Edinboro's program will be only the eighth in the state of Pennsylvania, and the first among the 14 members of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
There is a good chance that Edinboro's program won't be the last, however.
"When we announced it," Rhodes said, "then Clarion, IUP, East Stroudsburg all contacted me; Millersville. 'What did you do? How did you get it started?'
"So, that’s why I say, in 10 years every school is going to have it. It’s just going to be like another team."
Powering up
Rhodes was on the other end of one of those calls not too long ago. Prior to the 2018-19 school year, Ashland University in Ohio announced that it would be starting an esports program.
Rhodes worked on his master's degree at Ashland and had also been an assistant coach for the school's swim team. So, he knew people behind the esports push and pumped them for information. He thought that something similar might work at Edinboro, where he was the head swimming coach, and which was looking for ways to boost enrollment numbers.
He presented his findings to Edinboro's officials. Their response was less than enthusiastic, he said.
However, over the intervening school year, there was quite a bit of shuffling in the university's organization – a new school president and a new director of athletics among the changes. And this new regime was much friendlier toward the idea. They gave Rhodes the go-ahead to get the program started.
The only problem was, besides what he learned from his Ashland contacts, he really didn't know all that much about competitive video gaming.
"The initial thought was that I was going to take over everything," said Rhodes. "And I found out within about 20 seconds that I was in way over my head. Like, it wasn’t just, ‘OK, I’m going to come in and turn computers on and you guys have at it.’ It’s a lot more in-depth."
'The next level'
Rhodes quickly set about finding people who could help him get the program off the ground.
He found two. One is Chris Hower, who has been a gamer for two decades, competing for a time at the professional level.
"I’m basically the head coach," Hower said. "I’ve got the most experience."
The other is Kyler Knecht, a student technician at Edinboro.
"I know some games," Knecht said. "But (Hower) knows a lot more. I basically set up all the computers in the lab, all the software."
According to Rhodes, "These are the guys who I’m really relying on to take it to the next level."
Hower and Knecht seemed just as excited as Rhodes about getting the program up and running.
Knecht believes Edinboro's new facility is ready for action.
"Everything is in place. Now we just need the people here," Knecht said. "For me, since I set up the tech, now I just want a ton of people in here just to have it all break. Because if it doesn’t break, that means I did everything correctly. But ...
"There’s a saying in tech: The word ‘should’ is something that you’re not allowed to say. Everything 'should' work."
Likewise, Hower is confident that Edinboro will hold its own on a competitive level right out of the gate.
"Oh, we’re going to win some tournaments," he said. "Other than in Columbus (Ohio), I’m probably going to be one of the most experienced coaches possible on the East Coast. Not many people that have been trying to win tournaments since they were 13, for 20 years."
Now, that trio just have to figure out who is actually going to be playing the games.
Player one
As Rhodes talked about the future of the program, and as Knecht tinkered with the tech, Hower sat in one of the facility's gaming chairs and pored over a big binder filled with applications sent in by current or future students who hope to be a part of Edinboro's first esports team.
The binder contained around 150 applications. Many of them included gaming statistics such as player rankings, or win percentages, or kill ratios.
"Yeah, we have quite a few," Knecht said. "And it’s still going, because at the beginning of the semester we’re expecting probably another 200."
Hower added: "And when you write the article, make sure you add that we're still recruiting. We want some quality athletes."
The interest that the esports team has generated at Edinboro will leave Rhodes and his crew with one heck of a whittle-down process.
After all, there are only so many video games in existence.
Edinboro is looking to compete in several of them.
"Initially," Hower said, "we’re going to have 'Counter Strike: Global Offensive,' 'Overwatch,' 'League of Legends,' 'Fortnite,' 'Apex Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' 'Rocket League,' probably 'Rainbow Six Siege,' 'Smash Bros.,' maybe 'Street Fighter,' ... 'Team Fight Tactics.'"
Yet, only so many people are needed to play a particular game. Will the program take on backup players for some teams? Will a player be allowed to compete in multiple games, or just one? How many players will they keep on the roster for games that need just one player?
Those are some of the questions that the crew was trying to sort out during the final days of summer, basically shaping the dimensions of this entirely new entity.
What is known about the program's eventual members is that they will be considered varsity student-athletes and have to accept all the responsibilities that come with that. They will be Fighting Scots. They will be representing the university both on campus and in competitions.
"We didn’t want this to be a club," Rhodes said. "We wanted it to be a varsity sport. We’re going to have the same policies that our current student-athletes have to follow as far as the NCAA goes, even though it's not an NCAA-affiliated sport. We’re going to have the same stipulations. So, there’s only a certain amount of hours they can practice here per week. They have to maintain a certain GPA.
"But they’re also going to have the same benefits that our current student-athletes have. They’re going to be able to be in our study aid program. They’re going to be able to have priority scheduling."
'Give more opportunities'
One big difference between the members of esports program and the athletes on the traditional sports teams is amateur status.
Traditional student-athletes have to maintain amateur status to be eligible to play an NCAA-sanctioned sport. In other words, they can't get paid for playing their game.
That cat is out of the bag in esports. Kids are making money in competitive gaming while they're in middle school. If colleges were to demand that their gamers maintained amateur status, there goes the player base. And there go potential college enrollees.
So, the NCAA has kept its hands off esports. One organization, the National Association of College Esports (NACE), has emerged as a sort of a governing body. But it, like the Edinboro program, is still just taking shape. For the most part, each college program has been governing itself.
Rhodes is making sure that his particular program is keeping everything above-board.
"We’ve had a number of recruits that come in with parents, and the question is, 'Academically, what do we have to do?' " Rhodes said. "We discuss all of that.
"We had a mom in here about a month ago and she said what we’ve done here by having this program is we’ve given an opportunity to her son. He wasn’t even looking at a four-year institution. He’s not in athletics. He’s not in band. He’s not in arts. He’s not top-of-his-class academically. He’s still above a 3.0, did well on his SATs. He’s just that student that – and this sounds bad – but that is just there. And this is giving him an opening to further himself.
"And that’s really the reason why I wanted to do this, to give more opportunities to people, more opportunities to showcase Edinboro University. Now we’re the ones that are out in the front of this and we’re being innovative. We’re thinking outside the box. We’re providing an experience that not a lot of other institutions can provide right now. And that excitement is really contagious."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.