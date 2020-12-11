Through 150 years in business, Funeral Director Troy Henderson's family has helped Johnstown weather some of its greatest catastrophes.
The tattered logbook his great-great-grandfather used to help 1889 Johnstown Flood survivors identify lost loved ones is displayed in one corner of Henderson's Central Avenue funeral home.
It's the same location his father turned into a temporary morgue 43 years ago – after floodwaters swept through Johnstown again in 1977, Troy Henderson said.
"I never thought I'd be living through one of these times," the fifth-generation funeral home operator said. "This virus isn't like anything I've ever experienced. And we're all trying to get through it."
The virus and the mounting number of COVID-19 deaths it has caused are part of a difficult new reality for funeral home operators and the grieving families they serve.
Henderson said Thanksgiving weekend brought 12 deaths to his door – "when a lot of funeral homes normally might have five a month."
After a Johnstown area native died of COVID-19 in Miami earlier this year, family members had to wait two months for the back-logged medical examiner to allow them to bring the body home, Henderson said.
Bill Hindman III, whose family operates funeral homes in the Johnstown area, said he's gotten calls from families who couldn't finalize arrangements because they themselves were quarantining from the virus.
Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematory has handled arrangements for at least 70 grieving families in the past month – a number bolstered by COVID-19 losses, he said.
"Usually, we're in the mid-30's," he said.
For much of the year, long-term care facilities have operated under strict guidelines designed to keep the virus out – in doing so, preventing families from visiting loved ones as their health may already be declining, he added.
Now, the virus is finding its way into many facilities – meaning many families don't get the chance to say good-bye.
"The first time they see them might be their viewing," Henderson said.
For months, funeral home operators have been adapting to ever-changing guidelines for the virus.
Signs requiring masks to enter Henderson's funeral homes are posted prominently on the front doors.
He purchased a commercial disinfecting "fogger" in the spring to clean rooms and furniture after people gather and mourn.
And to comply with viewing guidelines, staff have worked with families to add decorative barriers – rather than plain dividers – to distance mourners and lost loved ones while inside the funeral home's chapel.
One family chose a cherished set of golf clubs and floral arrangements as a barrier, Henderson said.
"With the guidelines, we're working with families to adapt to something they are comfortable with," Henderson said.
'Families are adapting'
For some, that might only be private viewings and services where only immediate family attends, he said.
Others have turned to technology.
Henderson and Hindman both said a growing number of families have live-streamed services through Zoom and other web platforms to enable family to safely attend without leaving home – particularly in cases where families are scattered throughout the country.
"Streaming funeral services, it's something we've offered for years but until this year, but we really didn't see people using that option very often unless there was a special situation, such as a family member overseas in the service," Hindman said.
Now, there might be 25 or 50 people attending remotely, he said.
Henderson said he worries that some families might be adapting too much.
He said there have been a growing number of times when families aren't making any funeral arrangements for their loved ones other than direct burials or cremations.
A few times, people have been laid to rest without a single person there to say good-bye, Henderson said.
Some families have suggested they'd rather hold off on memorials so they can mourn without breaking their usual funeral traditions or until after the pandemic subsides so they can remember loved ones without posing an exposure risk to friends and family.
People are right to be concerned about COVID-19, he said.
But Henderson said he worries future plans might never materialize when the virus fades.
That could have a long-lasting impact, too, he said.
"To suddenly lose someone you love, who you haven't seen for months or longer, you can't just get up and go to work or school the next day and pretend nothing happened," Henderson said. "We all need to grieve when someone dies. We need to go through the closure process."
