SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – It has been 10 years since Flight 93 National Memorial supporters, including Sharon Custer, started planting rows of seedlings into the previously strip mined soil surrounding the crash site.
On Friday, the 74-year-old Central City woman was back to finish the job, planting red oak, white pine and even American chestnut seedlings along a hillside near the Tower of Voices.
"What a lot of people don't realize is that before this land was strip-mined, it was a dairy farm," she said, after placing an approximately 8-inch deciduous tree into the soft ground at her feet. "By reforesting this area, we're bringing it full circle."
For the National Park Service and 250 Friends of Flight 93 volunteers, the weekend marks a historic moment that signals both new beginnings and an end.
Within the roots of Architect Paul Murdoch's vision for what is now the Flight 93 National Memorial was an endeavor to bring new life to the scarred Somerset County land – including 150,000 young trees.
And bucket-by-bucket over a 10-year-period, thousands of volunteers have played a role in bringing that to fruition, National Park Service officials said.
Approximately 250 volunteers – which an identical number expected – showed up Friday, Earth Day, to plant the final 14,600 trees.
'Paul Murdoch's vision'
In teams, they used long shovel-like steel "dibble bars" to dig holes every four feet or so to plant one tree after another along the northeastern side of the memorial property.
"We're completing Paul Murdoch's vision," National Park Service Western District Superintendent Stephen Clark said. "Beyond the bricks and mortar ... reforesting this area was critically important to that mission.
"And the fact we're probably going to surpass that 150,000 goal this weekend, it's something we can all be proud of."
It was something Louis "Joey" Nacke would be proud of, too, his brother, Ken, said.
Joey Nacke was among the 40 passengers and crew saluted and celebrated for fighting back against terrorists during United Flight 93's final moments on Sept. 11, 2001, in the skies over Somerset County.
In memory of every one of "our heroes," Ken Macke said he's traveled north from Baltimore almost every spring to help plant trees – a moment that evoked memories Friday of growing up outdoors, on bikes and along trails, with his brother in Olean, New York.
"Seeing this outreach of people from all over Western Pennsylvania to plant trees in memory of our families – it's just amazing," said Ken Nacke, while getting ready to work alongside his wife, Marci and cousin, Patrick White on Friday.
'We're making history'
The Flight 93 "Plant a Tree" campaign was what originally brought Donna Gibson to the park.
Her employer was among the more than 150 businesses and groups who have lent a hand over the years through an effort supported by the DCNR, the American Chestnut Foundation, Green Forests Work and two universities – Penn State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Gibson, now the Friends of Flight 93's executive director, said she immediately was moved by the power of the Flight 93 story. But she admitted she didn't "fully understand" the true impact of the annual tree plantings for several years.
"I went back to the place where we first worked and some of those trees are 8 feet tall now," she said. "Seeing so many of them thriving, it gives you such a good feeling."
That includes thousands of American Chestnut trees – a Pennsylvania native species almost eradicated by blight in the early 2000s.
Experts in the field were able to cross-breed the American with a Chinese Chestnut to make it more blight resistant without changing its outward appearance – and 730 more seedlings were being added to the property over the weekend.
The result is the largest concentration of "restoration American Chestnut" in north America, Gibson said.
"We're making history," he added.
'For future generations'
To Custer, the trees project adds to the idea that Flight 93 National Memorial will be an ever-changing park – not just through Pennsylvania's seasons, but as its landscape continues to to grow and new habitats form.
For Custer, part of her Flight 93 story is the frightening moment when United 93's crash nearby rattled the walls inside the insurance office where she worked.
But now, it's about the future, too.
Later this spring, she plans to drive her grandchildren past the hillside where this year's seedlings were planted – to show them exactly where she and her friends worked.
"Hopefully, they'll come back here in 30 years and they'll think of this moment when they show their children this special place," she said.
"That's part of what this is about – preserving this ground for future generations."
