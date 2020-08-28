From Pittsburgh west: Trailhead signifies starting point of journey by Meriwether Lewis to meet William Clark on way to the Pacific

In a nondescript, unnamed, grass-and-dirt parklet, near Pittsburgh's David L. Lawrence Convention Center, a blue-and-yellow Pennsylvania historical marker identifies a spot where the greatest westward exploration in United States history started, 217 years ago.
Meriwether Lewis and 11 hands, including seven soldiers, launched a keelboat onto the Allegheny River, beginning the Corps of Discovery's journey that took them through the vast expanses of the continent to the Pacific Ocean. Together, they experienced the wilds of the unspoiled frontier, interacted with the native people, studied, hunted, searched for the fabled Northwest Passage and chronicled their day-to-day lives and important discoveries in journals.
Their experiences transformed the young nation's perception of itself.
The importance of that adventure, which in later years became known as the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is acknowledged in an understated way on the marker that reads: “On Aug. 31, 1803, Capt. Meriwether Lewis launched a 50-foot 'keeled boat' from Ft. Fayette, 100 yards downriver. This marked the beginning of the 3-year expedition commissioned by President Jefferson, which opened America to westward expansion.”
Two centuries ago, Pittsburgh – where they Allegheny River and Monongahela River form the Ohio River – was the gateway to the west.
“Anyone traveling to the west had to kind of funnel through Pittsburgh, so I think it's logical to understand why Thomas Jefferson and Meriwether Lewis would want to start their expedition here,” said Andy Masich, president and chief executive officer of the Senator John Heinz History Center, which is located within eyesight of the unnamed spot, informally called “Lewis and Clark Park.”
In March 2019, Pittsburgh was made the official eastern terminus of the National Park Service's Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.
It was originally federally designated in 1978 with the eastern starting point being Wood River, Illinois, from where Lt. William Clark and the corps left Camp Dubois on May 14, 1804 – to explore territory that joined the United States when Jefferson made the Louisiana Purchase. With the trail now extending to Pittsburgh, the pathway stretches 4,900 miles through 16 states on its way from the Steel City to the mouth of the Columbia River, near present day Astoria, Oregon.
Individuals and organizations advocated for years to make Pittsburgh the starting point because of the connection to Lewis.
“I think that for Pittsburghers, being recognized by the National Park Service and historians, American historians, as the actual beginning point for the Lewis and Clark expedition, that was sort of historical vindication,” Masich said.
John McNulty, a Lewis and Clark re-enactor, said making Pittsburgh the eastern end was “good logic.”
“On every trail, you can only have one trailhead,” said McNulty when doing an interview, dressed in period costume, atop Mount Washington on a balmy summer afternoon. “And we happen to be that trailhead.”
Those who worked to get Pittsburgh recognized as the trailhead now hope to capitalize on the exposure region-wide, including through modern-day Beaver County, located north of the city, where Lewis passed on the Ohio River.
“I think it also gives us an incentive to develop the tourism of this region as far as Lewis and Clark,” said Brenda Applegate, executive director of the Beaver County Historical Research & Landmarks Foundation. “At least from Pennsylvania in through Steubenville, you can follow the Ohio River pretty much and have a nice scenic route.”
In 2003, Pittsburgh celebrated the bicentennial of Lewis departing the city.
Plans were made to have a keelboat brought to Pittsburgh. But they fell through. So, on short notice, organizers of the event contacted Bouvier, who said he could deliver one of his boats from Iowa, but it would be expensive and require permits being approved very quickly. Somewhat to his surprise, he was told no problem.
The project had some influential supporters, including John Kasich, a McKees Rocks native who, at the time, was working in the private sector between his time as a congressman and Ohio's governor, and Dan Rooney, beloved and powerful owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rooney and members of his family also followed in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark, using cars, boats, bicycles, planes, buses, horses and their own two feet during what they called the “Journey of Rediscovery.” Their travels are documented with an exhibit at the Heinz History Center.
Along the way, members of the party kept journals, just like participants in the Lewis and Clark Expedition did at the request of President Jefferson. The Corps of Discovery's men documented the landscape, the struggle of going up the Missouri River, meetings with natives, wildlife, animals and, on Nov. 15, 1805, the experience of reaching the Pacific Ocean.
The journals provide one of the few looks at what the region they covered looked like before white settlers arrived.
“Lewis was particularly such a good writer,” Lou Ritten, president of the Great Falls, Montana-based Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, said. “The descriptions that he put to paper are still very evocative. You get right into his shoes, see what he sees and experience what he experienced. That, I think, draws people in. And then, if you like maps, Clark's maps were absolutely first rate.”
Ritten said the military expedition can appeal to people on many levels, citing examples such as astronomy, biology, cartography, diplomacy, ethnology, geography and history.
And that includes the wanderlust in the American spirit.
“We've always been kind of a westering people,” Ritten said. “We've always sort of gone west to see what's over the horizon. … The concept of exploration and discovery I think is very appealing to people. What's around the next bend? What's over the hill?”