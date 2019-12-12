The Underground Railroad was a network of communities, “conductors” and stations that helped fugitive slaves by providing shelter and safe passage during their journeys to new lives.
Some of the pathways of the Underground Railroad passed through our communities, where locations and individuals played significant roles in the 1800s freedom movement.
EASTERN PATH:
(from Maryland into eastern Pennsylvania)
• Newport, Pa.: Fugitive Slave Rescue
William Switala, who published in 2001 a book titled “Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania,” hypothesized runaway slaves could have traveled along the Susquehanna River north from Harrisburg to Muncy and further to Williamsport.
A marker erected in 2015 by Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, in Newport, Perry County, Pennsylvania, reads: “In July 1841, three Md. slaves, Alick, Tom, and Ben, were pursued to Newport – north of Harrisburg – by bounty hunters. While Ben drowned as he attempted to cross the Juniata River, the other two were captured.
Several Newport citizens aided the fugitives’ escape, and in 1842 six of them were fined in a federal court for their actions. The event is an example of growing tensions between the North and the South prior to the Civil War that led to the 1850 Fugitive Slave Act.”
• Shamokin, Pa.: Elida John, Quaker and abolitionist
A stop along the way belonged to Elida John, a Quaker and abolitionist from the Shamokin area of Northumberland County. Published in 1891, author Herbert Bell’s “History of Northumberland County, Pennsylvania,” states that John provided protection to abolitionist speakers visiting the area who risked being attacked by mobs opposed to the anti-slavery movement. “On several occasions his home furnished refuge for escaped slaves, and his house was recognized as a station on the Underground railroad,” the text reads.
John is mentioned in “Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania,” William Switala’s 2001 book, as is a mansion at 121 N. Market St. in Selinsgrove, once by former Gov. Simon Snyder. According to Switala, the mansion had a 350-foot tunnel used by runaway slaves moving between its basement and a house on the banks of the river.
• Lewisburg, Pa.: Bucknell University
Bucknell University is a noted stop on the Underground Railroad. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission approved a marker outside 38 University Ave., Lewisburg, noting the use of an old carriage house still standing on the property as a safe haven for runaways. “This old stable was a station on the Underground Railroad. Here fugitive slaves were hidden, fed, and aided in reaching the next station on their journey,” the marker reads. This is the only recognized stop in Union County and, according to the county’s historical society, was used as a refuge for escaped slaves between 1853 and the end of the Civil War.
George Bliss was a professor at what was known at the time as the University at Lewisburg. His daughter, Lucy, is recorded in local history books as having spoken about her father’s work as an abolitionist. She recalled making up beds in the barns for the fugitives. “So dangerous was it to harbor runaway slaves that she never knew whence they came or whither they went. Mostly these fugitives traveled at night, usually concealed under a load of hay or other material,” author Lewis E. Theiss wrote in the “Centennial History of Bucknell University.”
According to the book by Theiss, published in 1946, it’s believed the university’s first president, Howard Malcolm, along with another professor, Thomas Curtis, also housed runaway slaves in their respective barns in the vicinity of Bliss’s property. Those structures are now gone. “Both Malcom and Curtis had taught in the South and slavery was very repugnant to them both,” Theiss wrote.
WESTERN PATH
(from Maryland into western Pennsylvania and on to Ohio, New York and Canada)
• Cumberland, Maryland: Emmanuel Parish
Emmanuel Parish, 16 Washington St., in Cumberland, Maryland, was built in 1850 over the former Fort Cumberland, which served as the logistical headquarters for the British Army in 1755. Several trenches, or tunnels, extended out from under the fort. One of the tunnels remains under the church today.
Emmanuel officials, as well as a local expert on African American history in Allegany County, believe the tunnel was used as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
• Alum Bank and New Paris, Bedford County, Pa.: Quaker Corner
The northwest section of Bedford County has been described as “Quaker Corner” by author William Roy Mock, the great-great grandson of Benjamin H. Walker, an abolitionist. Walker, along with others, helped guide runaway slaves through the county.
A marker erected in 2006 by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission notes the Walker homestead. A second state marker recognizing the contributions of local Quakers can be found at the Friends Cemetery in New Paris.
• Hollidaysburg, Pa.: Jacob Green incident
Freedom-seeker Jacob Green – who had escaped from a Virginia plantation – was apprehended by slave catchers. Local pro-abolitionist officials argued it was a case of mistaken identity.
Tensions rose between Virginia and Pennsylvania over the issue, leading some to claim the incident almost sparked a Civil War, a half-decade before the conflict between the states actually started.
• Johnstown, Pa.: William Slick and Daniel Morrell
Brothers Patrick and Abraham escaped enslavement in Bath, Virginia, eventually finding their way to Johnstown, Cambria County, in 1837.
A plaque is located at the site of a former farm at what is now Geistown Borough, where they received assistance from William Slick, a member of the Underground Railroad.
Johnstown’s Daniel Morrell, a Quaker, was a staunch abolitionist. As manager of the powerful Cambria Iron Company, he instructed workers to vote for Abraham Lincoln during the 1860 presidential election. Morrell served in the U.S. House of Representatives.
• Blairsville, Pa.: Underground Railroad History Center
The Underground Railroad History Center is dedicated to researching and preserving the area’s role in the freedom movement. A plaque in the museum lists 45 UGRR sites or conductors in Indiana County. The museum – located in the former Second Baptist Church Building, built in 1917 and the oldest African American church in Blairsville – features a recreated hiding room under a trap door on the stage.
Richard Newman, a former slave, had been living as a freeman in Blairsville for nearly six years when three slave catchers attempted to kidnap him on April 1, 1858. A mob of local citizens freed Newman and chased the men out of town.
• New Castle, Pa.: Thomas Berry and Robert Wallace Clendenin
Thomas Berry was the head of a free black family as well as a barber who opened the first barber shop in New Castle. The book “In Hot Pursuit: The Hidden History of the Underground Railroad in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania,” by Susan Linville and Elizabeth Dirisio, states that he built the brick home on Joseph White’s property some time after arriving in the city in 1841. In the southwest corner of the home, there was a secret cellar. Although Linville recognizes the Berry family members were not documented as conductors in the 1880s and 1890s, she wrote that it "seems obvious” a secret cellar would not have been built into the home unless they intended to use it. The book even states the property owner’s son, J. Crawford, had reportedly said, “The truth was, the station had been built for a special purpose, to secret fugitive slaves hoping and trying to make the land of freedom, when pursued closely by their masters.”
R. W. Clendenin & Sons was a shop in downtown New Castle owned by Robert Wallace Clendenin. A New Castle News article from 1905 about Clendenin’s death references a “twinkle” in his eye that showed that while he might not have been directly involved in smuggling slaves, he turned a blind eye to those who used the cellar under his kitchen to do so. Clendenin moved to New Castle in 1840 when he was 15 and, in 1846, married Belinda Pollock, who was the sister of known conductor Joseph White’s wife.
According to a book written by William J. Switala titled “Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania,” the primary route into New Castle was through Beaver Falls. Upon entering Beaver Falls, the route split into three lines: one into Enon, another along Little Beaver Creek and the last went into New Castle. If fugitive slaves were fortunate enough to arrive at the Beaver and Lawrence counties border, Switala wrote, “the only logical place” to go was New Castle. If they arrived without being caught, fugitive slaves became a part of an “organized escaped system” with an “elaborate network” within the city.
While some elected to go directly west of the city and travel through smaller farms to cross into Ohio, most went north to New Wilmington and through Mercer County. Switala wrote that upon leaving Lawrence County and entering in Mercer County, the slaves “would have found themselves in friendly territory." Switala, who is a former education professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, has authored several textbooks about Pennsylvania history. He has been researching the Underground Railroad for more than a decade.
In New Wilmington, John Young was typically the first conductor runaway slaves encountered when entering Mercer County from New Castle. He was a Quaker abolitionist and operated a rescue system in Indian Run. His devotion to abolitionism split his church, which produced White Chapel Church, a “radical congregation” dedication to abolitionism in 1842.
• Mercer, Pa.: Rev. Edward Small
Mercer had several confirmed underground railroad stops, but perhaps the best known site was at the home of Rev. Edward Small, located at the corner of South Pitt and Beaver streets. The home had an underground cavern in the kitchen, accessible by removing the floorboards. Once the runaway slaves entered the underground cavern, a large marble headstone was pushed over the opening.
To the east, Liberia, also known as “Freedom Road,” was established by runaway slaves deep in the Stoneboro woods next to a mile-long lake in 1825. The settlement flourished until the Fugitive Slave Act was passed in 1850. At that point, nearly all of its residents fled north to Canada.
Slaves en route to James Kilgore’s Sandy Lake home would be transported in a covered wagon and unloaded in the shadow of a large walnut tree in the backyard before being ushered into the basement of the home. According to a newspaper article written by Kilgore’s daughter in 1930, a certain number of knocks on the door would indicate the arrival of a fugitive slave.
Little appears to be known about a likely stop in Sheakleyville, but it was operated by James Couse, a local farmer and sawmill operator.
• Jamestown, Pa.: Mark Twain Manor
Dr. William Gibson’s house, also known as Mark Twain Manor, was typically one of the final stops before runaway slaves left Mercer County for Erie or Ashtabula. Ironically, slaves harbored here were often shackled to basement walls to prevent them from wandering about the countryside and prevent neighborhood people from seeing them. The restraints also prevented them from stealing, as there were reports of fugitive slaves skimming cream from milk set out to cool.
• Meadville, Pa.: Richard Henderson, John Brown's tannery
Well-known abolitionist John Brown, of Harper’s Ferry fame, operated a tannery and had a home in New Richmond, in what is now Crawford County, from 1825 to 1835. Historical markers were erected in 1946 and 1969 by Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
Richard Henderson was born a slave in Maryland in 1801. He escaped as a boy and about 1824 came to Meadville. He worked as a barber and was active in the Underground Railroad. according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, his Arch Street house, since torn down, is estimated to have harbored some 500 runaway slaves prior to the Civil War. Marker erected 1980 by Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
• Ashtabula, Ohio: Hubbard House
The Hubbard House on Walnut Boulevard in Ashtabula (on the shore of Lake Erie) was the home of Col. William and Catherine Hubbard and their six children. The home was given the Underground Railroad code names of “Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard” or “The Great Emporium.” It served as the last stop for four or five Underground Railroad Lines. Slaves then sailed on vessels to Canada.
Before arriving at the Hubbard House, slaves could have traveled to several Underground Railroad Stations in Ashtabula County, including First Presbyterian Church, First Congregational Church, First Baptist Church, all on Park Avenue in Ashtabula; Amos Fisk Site on Main Avenue, where a Salvation Army store is today, and the Ashtabula Hotel — now home to Signature Health. A historical marker was erected in 1999 by Ohio Bicentennial Commission, The Longaberger Company, Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum, and The Ohio Historical Society.
The county also was home to several other Underground Railroad stops including Old Brick, in Kelloggsville; Ben Blood House in Kingsville; Cherry Valley Hotel; Horace Lindsley House in Cherry Valley; the red brick house on the hill south of Rock Creek, which was owned by Civil War veteran Capt. John Stiles, and the red brick house across from the Catholic church in Rock Creek owned by abolitionist John Stone.
Other historical markers in Ashtabula County: Joshua Giddings Law Office in Jefferson, Betsey Mix Cowles in Austinburg.
