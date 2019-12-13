In an in-depth report, newspaper properties with CNHI LLC examine the presence of slavery in Pennsylvania and the region's role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad, tied to the 400th anniversary of the arrival of slavery in America.
Participating in this project are The Times-News of Cumberland, Maryland; The Star Beacon of Ashtabula, Ohio; and five newspapers in Pennsylvania – The Daily Item of Sunbury, The Meadville Tribune, The Herald of Sharon, the New Castle News and The Tribune-Democrat of Johnstown – along with the CNHI Harrisburg Bureau.
Themes explored include:
• Census data reveal the presence of slavery in Pennsylvania, where the practice lingered for decades after it was abolished by law.
• Communities in the tri-state region contributed much to the abolitionist movement and efforts to help slaves on their journeys to freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.