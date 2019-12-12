SWANHART[mdash] JoAnn (Ando), 61, Johnstown, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at home. She was born March 3, 1958. Daughter of the late Steve Ando and Mary Ann (Baldish) Bugal. She was preceded in death by husband Dennis Swanhart and brother Steve Ando, Jr. JoAnn is survived by her daughter Crystal…