From Bondage to Freedom | 'Inner light' guided abolitionists | Many stops in region for Underground Railroad

Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. High 43F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.