Thaddeus Stevens' fierce commitment to abolitionism and equal rights was rooted in both his altruistic humanitarian beliefs and his day-to-day personal relationships with black people, both uncommon experiences for a prominent white man to have in the 19th century United States.
Mark Singel, a Cambria County native and former lieutenant governor and acting governor of Pennsylvania, explores those aspects of the congressman's personality in his latest book “The Life and Loves of Thaddeus Stevens.”
Born into an impoverished family in 1792, Stevens lived in an era when the issue of slavery divided the nation, culminating with the Civil War from 1861 to 1865. As a representative from Pennsylvania, he supported freeing slaves and championed the 13th and 14th Amendments that outlawed slavery and granted citizenship to any person born or naturalized in the United States, respectively.
Walking with a limp from a clubfoot made Stevens an outcast and a fighter who related to people affected by prejudice, according to Singel.
“His own personal characteristics caused him to be a champion of the right, the good cause,” Singel said. “And he found slavery to be abhorrent, so it was just ingrained in his nature to fight that.”
Stevens was involved with the Underground Railroad, directly assisting runaway slaves.
He also had what were possibly two interracial romantic relationships with women – Dinah, a black servant in the 1820s, and his widowed housekeeper Lydia Hamilton Smith, a mulatto, in the two decades before his death in 1868.
“He had deep personal relationships with people of color,” Singel said. “And for a rising politician in the early-1800s that was absolutely forbidden. He didn't care because he developed not just a friendship, but he developed a personal relationship with at least two African-Americans, former slaves that he sheltered, and comforted and grew to be very affectionate toward. He had a personal commitment based on his own passion. That's what people really didn't know about Thaddeus Stevens.”
'Voice of conscience'
Singel referred to Smith as the love of Stevens' life who “provided a kind of shelter in the storm of all of the challenges that he was going through at the end of his life.”
“They were intimate,” Singel said. “There's no question about that.”
Dinah was murdered in Gettysburg in 1824. She was pregnant at the time, leading to unproven rumors and even allegations in newspapers that Stevens, then a young lawyer with political ambitions, was involved in the death.
“That's not what happened,” Singel said. “I am absolutely convinced that she was murdered by another jealous suitor in the Gettysburg area, specifically because she was moving up her own social standing by hanging around with Thaddeus Stevens and the white political leaders of the area. My further contention is that Thaddeus Stevens' motivation was not one of a murderous, hateful individual, but rather somebody who saw his first love lying dead at the bottom of a well, possibly carrying his child. And it's a different motivation.”
Earlier, in 1821, Stevens successfully represented a Maryland slave owner in a case that resulted in a runaway, Charity Butler, who had been living in Pennsylvania, being returned to him and into a life of bondage.
“He realized what he had done, and he refused to accept the fee. … From that point forward, he was a changed man and decided he would never be on the side of racists and people who enslave people,” Singel said.
Later in life, after he relocated to Lancaster, Stevens served in Congress from March 4, 1849 until March 3, 1853 and then again from March 4, 1859 until his death on Aug. 11, 1868.
After time with the Anti-Masonic, Whig and Know-Nothing parties, he joined the new Republican Party, becoming a leader in the fight to abolish slavery nationwide, even – at times – expressing displeasure with what he perceived to be President Abraham Lincoln's slowness on the issue.
“He was a constant voice of conscience to Lincoln and the Republican leaders to make sure they didn't step back one inch on their commitment to abolitionism,” Singel said.
Johnson impeachment
Stevens supported a harsh reconstruction for the South following the Civil War, believing the old Confederacy should be treated as conquered territory. Following Lincoln's assassination, President Andrew Johnson, a southerner, wanted to welcome the defeated states quickly back into the Union, putting him at odds with the Radical Republicans, including Stevens.
In an attempt to remove Johnson, Stevens introduced the Tenure of Office Act, which forbid a president from suspending certain civil officers without advice and consent from the U.S. Senate. Johnson removed Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, a staunch Radical Republican who opposed the president's reconstruction policies, thus leading to Johnson's impeachment.
Singel described the Tenure of Office Act as being “concocted” by Stevens.
“In this case, there are many, many things that I admire about Thaddeus Stevens and it comes across in the book – the things I think are worth noting, what he did in Pennsylvania as a legislator,” Singel said. “But he could be severe and he could be very controlling. He demanded that people vote his way during the impeachment. And he had no qualms about looking the senators in the eye and presenting the president in the most evil light he could.”
The Senate fell one vote shy – 35 to 19 – of the two-thirds majority needed for removing Johnson.
Sen. Edmund Ross, a Republican from Kansas, broke party ranks and cast what was the deciding vote against conviction and “probably saved the country from a second Civil War,” in Singel's opinion.
“What I'm saying is that Stevens was not always right,” Singel said. “He was, at the end of his life, so energized by his disdain for Andrew Johnson that he took it to the extreme and that was to try to destroy the president on grounds that were shaky at best.
"In my mind, for as much admiration as I have for Stevens in his role in the 19th century, I'm glad he didn't succeed in his last quest. It would have caused chaos in the country.”
