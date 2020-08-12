JOHNSTOWN – Four more people were indicted last week in connection to the breakup of an alleged major methamphetamine distribution ring in Clearfield County, bringing the total number of defendants in the case to 42, court documents indicate.
Michael Anthony Johnson, Walter Scott McMahon, Zachary Quigley and Peter Shawbrougham were indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Johnstown on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The indictments were returned Aug. 4 and unsealed Wednesday.
The initial 38 co-defendants were arrested in June. U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady’s office alleged then that members of the organization were “bringing kilo quantities of meth from Atlanta for distribution throughout north-central PA.”
Brady himself labeled the effort “the largest meth prosecution in this area that we have ever seen.”
The two men named by Brady as the alleged leaders of the ring – John Christopher Bisbee, 40, of Erie, and Alexis Brolin Jr., 52, of Allport, Clearfield County – each faces charges that could carry life sentences, according to Brady’s office.
