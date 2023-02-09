PITTSBURGH – Former Pitt and Aliquippa High School standout Darrelle Revis was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night. Revis’ election was announced at the NFL Honors ceremony by fellow Aliquippa cornerback and Hall of Famer Ty Law.
Revis was elected in his first year of eligibility after spending 11 seasons playing cornerback in the NFL. He was drafted by the New York Jets at No. 14 overall in the 2007 draft. Revis quickly established himself as a dominant corner in the league, earning the nickname “Revis Island” for his ability to shut down opposing teams’ top receivers.
Revis was a four-time first team All-Pro and was named to seven Pro Bowls during his career, and won a Super Bowl in his lone season with the New England Patriots in 2014. He finished his career with 29 total interceptions.
Prior to his NFL career, Revis spent three years at Pitt as a cornerback and punt returner. In 2006, his 73-yard punt return touchdown against West Virginia was named ESPN’s “College Football Play of the Year.”
Revis becomes the 10th player from Pitt to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, tying the program with Ohio State for producing the fourth-most Hall of Famers. Only Notre Dame (13), Southern California (13), and Michigan (11) have more players enshrined in Canton.
Revis joins fellow Aliquippa natives Mike Ditka and Tony Dorsett, along with western Pennsylvania natives Dan Marino, Jimbo Covert, Curtis Martin, Russ Grimm, and Joe Schmidt, along with Rickey Jackson and Chris Doleman as Pitt alumni in the Hall of Fame.
“On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I want to congratulate Darrelle Revis on his incredibly deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “When you say ‘shutdown corner,’ you immediately think of Darrelle. I don’t think anyone played the position better than him. He simply dominated opposing wide receivers, whether it was at Aliquippa, Pitt or in the National Football League.”
Revis will be officially inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
