Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and National Parks of Western Pennsylvania Superintendent Stephen Clark approached a metal gate that blocked the Flight 93 National Memorial access road, removed two “closed” signs and swung open the barriers.
Their act officially reopened the historic site to the public for the first time in 56 days, following a closure that was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brief ceremony occurred on the first day that Somerset County moved from the commonwealth's stay-at-home red category to yellow, which means more businesses and locations can open, while adhering to aggressive mitigation guidelines. Four other local parks – Johnstown Flood National Memorial, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Fort Necessity National Battlefield and Friendship Hill National Historic Site – also reopened on Friday.
“When we closed these five parks on March 20, it was the right thing to do,” Clark said. “In concert and in harmony with the governor and other public health officials, we felt it was time. And, from the partnership perspective, it was right. However, when Gov. (Tom) Wolf, actually created with Blair, Cambria, Fayette, and Somerset, last Friday, that today that these counties would go into the yellow phase, we were right on the heels working through my leadership all the way to the secretary's office to really get the OK – the green light, so to speak – to open.”
Bernhardt encouraged visitors to come to the sites.
“Right now, our public lands, I think, can serve a critical purpose when you look at all of the things that aren't happening right now,” Bernhardt said. “There's no organized sports right now, generally. And so, we can play a more important role perhaps in this than we otherwise would. So I think it's absolutely critical. There's nothing that beats the sun in your face, the wind in your back to have a moment to kind of reset. I see it in my own family on the weekends when we're out.”
Flight 93 National Memorial pays tribute to the 40 passengers and crew members who died on United Airlines Flight 93 during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“I fundamentally believe that our public lands and our parks can serve as a place of solace, reflection, rejuvenation and, here, a moment of perspective,” Bernhardt said. “So I think it's very appropriate to have folks come out as appropriate and experience this and reflect on it.”
Visitors can access the grounds at the sites. But buildings will remain closed to the public.
Rangers will be on site to provide guests information about the locations.
