SOMERSET – Somerset County’s first official segment of the September 11 National Memorial Trail could be under construction next month.
County Trail Coordinator Lindsay Pyle said the initial 1.4-mile section has a contractor in place and if all goes well, work will begin to develop a path from the Great Allegheny Passage’s Garrett trailhead through the borough and onto a former CSX rail bed nearby.
“We’re really excited to get the ball rolling,” she said.
The more than $600,000 project, funded through federal and state support over the past year, got the county’s approval to proceed Tuesday in a 3-0 commissioners’ vote.
The procedural move clears the way for a final PennDOT pre-construction meeting later this month, Pyle said.
That means Greensburg-based contractor Plum Construction could have the go-ahead to start Sept. 8, she said.
It’s one small piece of more than 40 miles of 9/11 trail envisioned through Somerset County, but trail officials have been working to acquire land and land rights to continue that mission.
CSX donated 12 miles of former rail bed to allow new trail to be developed from Garrett toward Berlin and Shanksville, and a portion of it will be developed between Garrett and Route 219 after the path follows Walker Street through the borough, Pyle said.
Pyle is hopeful design work could begin on a second stretch of trail in 2021.
Efforts are also underway to extend new trail mileage through Cambria County, where the trail will cross through Johnstown before heading north.
Area leaders are expecting the trail will draw visitors and tourism to the area.
Multi-state trails are economic drivers. And as envisioned, the September 11 National Memorial Trail will travel 1,300 miles of the mid-Atlantic, connecting the Flight 93 National Memorial to 9/11 sites at the Pentagon and New York City.
