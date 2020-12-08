LORETTO – The COVID-19 outbreak is exploding at the Federal Correctional Institution at Loretto, and that has inmates' family members frightened.
On Friday, the federal Bureau of Prisons website showed 167 inmates had tested positive. By Monday, it was up to 304, and on Tuesday, it sat at 445 inmates. The website shows 24 staff infected as well.
Loretto is behind only Englewood FCI in Littleton, Colorado – where 451 have tested positive.
The bureau declined The Tribune-Democrat’s request for an interview about the Loretto situation, but sent a copy of the federal prisons’ COVID-19 plan.
Families and loved ones of the prisoners are calling for more protective action.
Chantel Tyler’s fiance was transferred to Loretto from a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina, where he had received radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Within a few weeks of his arrival in Cambria County, he tested positive for the coronavirus, she said.
“He was forced to be put into a cell – into a dorm – with a sick inmate that was positive for COVID-19,” the Virginia resident said in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
“What they're doing it seems to me like reckless endangerment,” Tyler said. “They are playing with people's lives.”
Several individuals identifying themselves as “loved ones” of FCI-Loretto inmates contacted the newspaper with their concerns. Tyler was joined in a virtual interview by Katy Newton of Flint, Michigan; Liz Martinez of Jersey City, New Jersey, and prison advocate Shawn Herman of Billings, Montana. The group connects through an online support group.
In addition to his cancer, Tyler’s fiancé has had heart surgery. His attorney is pushing for compassionate release or home confinement under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“They have the power to release the prisoners with a high risk of complications to home confinement,” Martinez said. Her fiancé is also awaiting a decision on his application.
Meanwhile, she said, the wards at Loretto have become “like a war zone.”
The quarantine area has spread out into common areas, such as the TV room and other spaces, the women said, based on their almost-daily communications with the inmates.
They describe cots on the floor in common areas with little opportunity for social distancing.
“They are running out of room,” she said. “They have nowhere to put these guys. They are dumping them all together – people in lying in the hallways. And the buses are still coming in with more guys.”
Newton said she is also concerned because it sounds as if the sick inmates are not getting a healthy diet.
“They are not giving them enough to eat,” Newton said. “They are not getting enough fluids. That is part of what is going to help them get through this and get better.”
The inmates recognize they are paying for their mistakes, Tyler said, but the family members believe the risk goes beyond the intended punishment.
“They are doing their time and they are paying their debt to society for the mistake they may have made,” Tyler said. “They did not receive a death sentence.”
“I believe everybody needs a second chance,” Newton said. “They are not all monsters there. They have people that love them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.