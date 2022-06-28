SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – A 28-foot-wide tribute to the more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in the nation's post-9/11 wars will be on display Wednesday at Patriot Park near the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial is comprised of 7,056 red, silver and blue dog tags laid out to create a six-foot-tall American flag.
The layout includes tags inscribed for each individual killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the shape evokes the look of a flag draped over a casket, organizers said.
To Patriot Park co-founder Randy Musser, the display serves as a poignant reminder of the cost "for the freedoms we enjoy in the USA."
The memorial's 50 stars represent Gold Star families nationwide.
Veterans and Athletes United is a veteran-run nonprofit that supports disabled veterans through adaptive sports and recreation. The organization completed the memorial in 2018 to bring awareness to the lives lost in the 20-year military campaign and to raise funds for Gold Star family-related groups.
Musser said staff will be in place to discuss the memorial with visitors.
"I think it's important to remember why those more than 7,000 people won't be home with their families, or picnicking this weekend for July 4th with their families," he said. "They sacrificed everything for us."
The traveling memorial will remain at Patriot Park through July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.