PITTSBURGH – It was once again the Champagnie show for Pitt as the Panthers defeated Gardner-Webb 67-50 on Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.
Justin Champagnie had his second consecutive game of scoring at least 20 points and grabbing at least 20 rebounds, becoming the first player in Pitt history to accomplish the feat in back-to-back games.
The sophomore finished Saturday’s contest with 24 points and 21 boards against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
Champagnie became only the third player in Pitt history to have multiple 20-20 games, joining DeJuan Blair and Billy Knight. He’s also the first ACC player to have two 20-20 games. Hall of Famer Tim Duncan did it at Wake Forest.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel, who played against Duncan when he was at Duke, said Champagnie is in “very, very, very elite company.”
“It’s a big-time effort,” Capel said of Champagnie’s performance Saturday. “It’s a reason why it hadn’t been done that much. I think it’s been done once here at Pitt by DeJuan Blair. We talked about in the ACC, I mean Duncan – I don’t know what year it was, but I know he finished in ’97, because he was my year.
“That’s a long time and there’s been a lot of great players in this league. So it’s a big time performance.”
Almost as impressive as back-to-back 20-20 games – Champagnie did not commit a single foul in either game.
Since the Panthers dropped their opening game to St. Francis 80-70, Champagnie has been a force on the court. Against the Red Flash, Champagnie scored 12 points and had 7 rebounds. In the four games since, he’s averaging 21 points and 14.5 boards per game.
“I took that game kind of personally,” Champagnie said. “I felt like we should’ve blown them out and we didn’t. We took it lightly. And I just said to myself, I’m not gonna take no more of these games lightly.
“I’m gonna come out here and work as hard as I can.”
The motivation for Champagnie is also personal.
“I put it in the back of my mind that I don’t want to see my mother and father struggle no more, so I guess that’d be a reason why I come out here and play like I play,” Champagnie said. “I do it for them and my little brother.
“Keeping them in the back of my mind always gives me that extra fire, that extra push to come out here and play hard.”
Capel is happy with Champagnie stepping his game up in the last four contests.
“We know now as we go forward the competition increases, but I’m pleased with what he’s done since the first game and hopefully it’s something we can build on and continue to get better from,” Capel said.
The coach is also pleased with how his team as a whole has responded after the opening night loss to St. Francis.
“We could’ve allowed that to affect us, but we got off the mat and we’ve gotten better, I think, in each game,” Capel said. "I’m proud of that. We’ll see what happens as we go forward. I like my team. I think we have a chance to get a lot better. We have to work to earn the right to do that.”
The Panthers again got off to a slow start offensively on Saturday, frustrated by Gardner-Webb’s zone early, but played well enough defensively to keep the Runnin’ Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the first 12 minutes of the game. Pitt took a 27-18 lead into halftime.
“I did not think we were good offensively,” Capel said of the Panthers’ play in the first half. “We weren’t sharp, we weren’t strong, we were careless and that hurts.”
Pitt got things rolling early in the second half, scoring 25 points in the first 10 minutes. Gardner-Webb couldn’t keep pace and the Panthers pulled away.
Despite the win, the Panthers’ three-point shooting was woeful as the team was just 1-for-18 from beyond the arc with Xavier Johnson making Pitt’s lone trey six minutes into the second half.
Capel was still impressed by his team’s performance after limited preparation time. Following Wednesday night’s victory against Northwestern in Evanston, the Panthers didn’t get back to Pittsburgh until 4 a.m. Thursday.
“I was really worried because I knew my team was a little bit tired,” Capel said. "I knew human nature would be an opponent this afternoon."
Pitt will open conference play at Miami on Wednesday night.
