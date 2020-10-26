MARTINSBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania is the epicenter of United States politics.
Just a little over a week out from Election Day, President Donald Trump took a three-stop tour of the commonwealth on Monday that included a rally with thousands of supporters at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg.
He also visited Cambria and Westmoreland counties in recent weeks.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, went on a whistle stop tour of western Pennsylvania, visiting Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, Latrobe and Johnstown, in late September.
Trump emphasized the importance of Pennsylvania during his remarks Monday, saying, “If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole ballgame.”
The candidates and their surrogates have held numerous events in the state that has received a disproportionate amount of national and international media attention. Markets have been flooded with advertising. And it all comes down to one reason … both Trump and Biden consider capturing Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes, the second largest total among likely tossup states behind only Florida, critical to their hopes of winning the White House.
“We're the most visited state in the union this year, by far,” Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said. “We're the tipping point. This is unusual. I'm not suggesting that candidates didn't come into the state, because they did. There's no doubt about it. … I don't remember a time when we had this many visitors.”
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District, echoed those sentiments during an interview before he addressed the audience, as did U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Butler County, 16th District.
“We realize that Pennsylvania is a battlefield state,” Joyce said. “We understand that whoever wins Pennsylvania will be elected the president of the United States."
Joyce pointed to the significance of Trump's visit – being the first sitting president to come to Blair County in more than a half-century – and his victory in 2016 that included being the first Republican to carry the state since 1988.
Todd Rowley, Joyce's Democratic opponent in this year's 13th District race, also emphasized the need to win Pennsylvania.
“It cannot be more clear how important the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the 20 electoral votes are to both presidential campaigns,” Rowley said during a written Twitter interview.
'You've got to vote'
Trump rallied his Pennsylvania supporters toward the end of his remarks.
“Get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors, get your co-workers and get out to vote,” Trump said. “You've got to vote. You've got to get out to vote. From Allentown to Altoona, from Erie to Easton, and from Pittsburgh to right here in Martinsburg, we stand on the shoulders of Pennsylvania patriots who gave their blood, sweat and tears for this beloved nation.”
Trump addressed issues including manufacturing, energy, trade, the Second Amendment, COVID-19, Biden and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during his hourlong speech.
He offered his support for coal mining – “dig we must, dig we must” – and fracking, the process of injecting high-pressure water and chemicals into subterranean rocks to force open fissures to release natural gas, a process often opposed by environmentalists.
In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 225,000 U.S. citizens and economic shutdowns across the nation, the president predicted 100 million vaccines will be ready by the end of the year, although no vaccine has yet been approved for use in the United States. He also called for re-opening the country from pandemic shutdowns.
“The Biden lockdown would crush America,” Trump said. “And my plan will crush the virus. And we're going to have a boom like you've never seen before, like you've never seen before. When the China virus arrived, we moved Heaven and Earth to fight the disease.”
He spent much of the speech contrasting himself to Biden, saying the difference is between “the rule of the people or the rule of the corrupt political class” and accusing the Democratic nominee of wanting to delay the COVID vaccine and prolong the pandemic.“Our opponent's agenda is one of doom and gloom and depression, decline and despair,” Trump said. “Our agenda is one of unlimited optimism. We want to be optimistic.”
In summation, Trump told local voters heading to the polls, that “together we are taking back our country.”
Biden responds
Biden made comments critical of how the president has handled the pandemic in response to Trump's visit to Blair, Lancaster and Lehigh counties.
“Pennsylvanians have lost jobs and lost lives under President Trump’s failed leadership,” Biden said in a released statement. “Pennsylvania recently experienced the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day, and Trump’s actions have led to unemployment rates of 9.2% and 8% in Blair and Lancaster counties, respectively. While working families in Pennsylvania continue to struggle, President Trump has given tax breaks to big corporations that ship jobs overseas and started a reckless tariff war with China that has cost Pennsylvania jobs.
"Working families in Lehigh, Lancaster, and Blair counties deserve a president who will fight every day for their families, their health care, and their jobs.
“As I told union members and families in Pennsylvania this weekend, as president, I’m going to shut down the virus and safely open up the economy. Then I’ll stand alongside working communities in Pennsylvania as we build back better by creating millions of good-paying jobs.”
