MARTINSBURG, Pa. – President Donald Trump's rally Monday at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg was his third stop in the region in two months.
Roy Hunt, of Duncansville, said the number of visits shows the president's energy level. Hunt noted that Trump has been campaigning across the country leading up to the election Nov. 3.
Prior to visiting Blair County, Trump also held rallies Monday in the eastern city of Allentown and in Lititz, Lancaster County.
"He's a can-do, will-do president," Hunt said. "He's done everything he said he will do."
Hunt is a retired locomotive engineer who worked for Norfolk Southern. Monday's event was his first rally, something he was excited about.
He said he supports Trump because the president "thinks about the average American" and is the "most open president we've ever had."
Cathy Nagle, of Altoona, said Trump is "working hard" for his constituents in Pennsylvania and deserves the votes.
"There's no better place than a Trump rally," she said.
Her support for the president is derived from his business sense, she said, and "care" for the American people and country.
Hunt said he wasn't convinced Trump was the man for the job four years ago because he suspected the the global property developer was "just a showman."
Seeing Trump in action changed his opinion and now Hunt thinks he's done a good job revitalizing the economy.
'He's for the people'
Hundreds of supporters poured in through the checkpoints on the road that led to the airport hours before the president spoke.
Those people were then funneled onto the tarmac, where seats and bleachers were set up around a stage.
Large screens flanked the bleachers and videos of Trump speaking about his campaign, the state of the nation and his plans for the future played, as were video clips from individuals supporting him.
Trump arrived later than scheduled but to the thunderous applause from the audience.
The president covered topics ranging from his personal battle with COVID-19 to the 2016 election and the fossil fuel industry in Pennsylvania.
He also used the opportunity to take shots at his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and also Gov. Tom Wolf.
The crowd cheered at the jabs, which were plentiful.
"He's great," attendee Carol Speck said. "He's for the people and I do not mind the rhetoric."
The Hesston, Huntingdon County, resident was joined by her friend Sara Fitzgerald, of Alexandria, Huntingdon County, at the rally – both wearing Trump hats and holding rolled-up campaign signs.
Fitzgerald said Trump is a "no nonsense" president and she's rooting for four more years.
Speck said she'd "be bawling" if Trump were to lose.
"I feel safe every day he's our president," she added.
'He'd have my vote'
The pair pointed to Trump's accomplishments while in office and commended him for not being a politician.
Two other Huntingdon County residents, Brayden Peachey, 18, and Jeremiah Weidel, 17, were there to show their support for Trump.
"If I could vote this year, he'd have my vote," Weidel said.
He said the president has been doing a "great job" with the country.
Peachey said Trump brought the economy back from previous turmoil – with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teens said they don't believe any president could have handled the situation better.
As for Trump's consecutive visits to the region, Weidel and Peachey said they think the president is relying on the gun owners' vote and those individuals are numerous in the area.
