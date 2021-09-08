SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will join family members of the men and women who died aboard Flight 93 in a ceremony marking the crash's 20th anniversary Saturday.
The ceremony, which will be closed to the public, but streamed live through Facebook, is part of four days of events for the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Commemorations are planned throughout the county.
Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt said the memorial's partners recognized that they had a special opportunity to educate and remind the nation about Flight 93's heroes, the events of 9/11 and the lessons of that day.
That meant offering a broad range of programs that provide compelling details about the crash, the investigation that followed and the partners that spent much of the last 20 years developing the memorial that honors those heroes today, he said.
"Twenty years later ... this is an opportunity to educate the next generation – to tell this story to people who don't have the same connection we have," Felt said Wednesday in an interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
Thursday
• Through the "Witness to History" speaker series, officials from air traffic control, the Federal Aviation Administration and Northeast Air Defense will discuss their real-time response to the discovery that hijackers had taken control of planes and were using them as weapons on the morning of Sept. 11.
Panelists from NORAD and the FAA will recount their roles in defending American airspace during a program from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Visitor Center Complex.
Friday
• Sailors from USS Somerset – a U.S. Navy transport warship – will be at the hillside on the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance at 2 p.m. to place 40 flags representing the passengers and crew of Flight 93.
The event was organized to honor the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11. The spot is a busy gateway into the borough and the crash site now home to a memorial north of Somerset. The public is invited to attend.
• Four men from across the U.S. have been selected as the first-ever finalists for the Flight 93 Heroes Award – and one of them will receive the honor at 11 a.m. Friday during an event at Memorial Plaza.
The event was created by the Friends of Flight 93 to honor everyday heroes who risked their lives in their own communities to help others in harm's way.
• Through the "Witness to History" series, key memorial planners will recall the long journey to commemorating the passengers and crew of Flight 93 through the development of the more than $60 million national memorial in a session called "A Field of Honor Forever": Creating the Flight 93 National Memorial.
The event will be held at the Visitor Center from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and guests will include Somerset Trust's Henry Cook, memorial architect Paul Murdoch, Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt and others.
• On the evening of Sept. 10, the Wall of Names will be illuminated by candle light as Friends of Flight 93 will host the Luminaria Ceremony at Flight 93's Memorial Plaza.
Forty lanterns will be lit and carried by family members, distinguished guests and Friends of Flight 93 members and placed below the names of each of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93, dramatically lighting the Wall of Names.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will participate as the musical accompaniment for the Luminaria Ceremony. The orchestra's strings will play the music of Gustav Mahler, Samuel Barber and George Walker.
Saturday
The 20th anniversary observance of the Flight 93 crash will begin at 9:45 a.m., and the public will be able to view the ceremony by visiting www.facebook.com/Flight93NPS. There will be no public admission for the gathering.
At 10:03 a.m. – the moment Flight 93 crashed – the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.
Bush and Harris are scheduled to attend the event, along with former first lady Laura Bush.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are visiting all three 9/11 sites on Saturday, and are scheduled to arrive at the Flight 93 memorial to pay respects to those who died there between stops in New York City and the Pentagon.
Gates to the memorial will open to the public around noon Saturday, organizers have said.
• The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” in a community concert as part of the memorial observance near the Wall of Names.
The concert will be held at the Memorial Plaza at 3 p.m and is free and open to the public.
• A service will be held at the Flight 93 Memorial Chapel at the intersection of Coleman Station Road and Stutzmantown Road in Friedens.
The chapel is not part of the national memorial, but organizers have held services there annually with music and the ringing of the "Thunder Bell" on the anniversary of the crash each year.
The ceremony begins at 10:02 a.m.
Sunday
• Through the "Witness to History" speaker series, local first responders will share their memories of arriving at the crash site and how it forever changed their lives in a forum called "Large Plane Down!": First Responders to Flight 93.
The event, which will be held at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Center, will include members of the Pennsylvania state police, Somerset Area Ambulance and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company.
• Also through the Witness to History series, lead investigators will take a look back at their roles in uncovering what happened on Flight 93 – and the wealth of evidence they uncovered in the aftermath to solve the case – in a forum called "A Crime Scene": The Flight 93 Crash Investigation.
The event, scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, will be firsthand stories from veteran FBI investigators.
