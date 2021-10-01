JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gynecologists are at the forefront of early detection of breast cancer.
The specialists often remind patients when they are due for a routine screening mammogram and even can schedule the test.
More importantly, they provide a clinical breast exam as part of the patient’s annual visit, Dr. Greg Whorral said at Windber GYN Associates at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends women start getting clinical breast exams at age 25 and continue after they begin having mammograms.
The American Cancer Society, on the other hand, says there is no evidence that clinical exams detect cancer a mammogram would miss. The organization’s website adds that its guidance doesn’t mean the breast exam should never be done.
The Cancer Society and most other national organizations have shifted from recommending monthly breast self-exams – although they encourage women to be aware of how their breasts look and feel.
“Most often, when breast cancer is detected because of symptoms, such as a lump, a woman discovers the symptom during usual activities such as bathing or dressing,” the organization’s website says. “Women should be familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any changes to a health care provider right away.”
Whorral’s advice is similar.
“Our goal is just to have patients be aware of their bodies,” Whorral said. “They don’t have to follow a specific procedure. Any type of breast exam is a positive.”
Dr. Daniel Clark, a breast surgeon at Indiana Regional Medical Center, goes along with the value of self-awareness.
“They get comfortable with the shape and feel of the breast,” Clark said. “When it changes, they can sense that.
“Then they should probably be evaluated by an expert in breast cancer – either a breast surgeon or a gynecologist.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.