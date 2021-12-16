JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tina McGauley was just a teenager when her brother and his girlfriend were shot dead in June 1980.
Her brother, Arthur Smothers, was Black.
His girlfriend, Kathleen, was white – and their killer was Joseph Paul Franklin, a white supremacist whose three-year killing spree targeted Blacks and Jews for the sole purpose of starting a "race war," she later learned.
The shooting devastated her family – robbing them of a brother and son with a single act of blind hatred, she said. But what stands out just as clearly is how quickly her grieving mother turned to God – and offered forgiveness – in the aftermath.
"Seeing my mother forgiving that man, it was powerful," she said. "It was her relationship with God. She always told us, 'You gotta forgive.'
"You can't change the past. You've gotta do what's right."
More than 40 years after her brother's death, McGauley said her mother's philosophy continues to guide her life.
The wife of Jefferson Memorial Bishop Joseph McGauley, she's a co-founder of Destiny's Outreach – a church mission formed to provide hot meals, homework support and, above all, a safe haven for at-risk children in Prospect and surrounding Johnstown neighborhoods.
While COVID-19 has modified that mission, Tina McGauley continues to provide three take-out meals a week for an average of 135 Johnstown youth.
On Tuesday, their William Penn Avenue church was filled with Christmas gifts and goodies for each one of them.
"For a lot of these kids, they're struggling," she said. "You don't know what their Christmas is going to be like. With God's help ... we're able to be a blessing for them."
Each bag was packed with the same items her mother always put in her Christmas stocking when Tina was a child – a Red Delicious apple, an orange, candy canes and a tooth brush – as well as holiday chocolates and other extras.
Nearby, rows of plastic bags lined folding tables in preparation for this week's meals.
'Fed so many kids'
Inside Jefferson Memorial First Born Church's kitchen, the aroma of sloppy joes filled the air.
With support from a federally-funded government feeding program, she makes three hot meals a week and packages them up for pickups.
This week it was sloppy joes, beef hot dogs and chicken – as well as three days' worth of fruit, vegetables, milk and bread for each child, McGauley said.
"A lot of kids are at home getting whatever is there," she said. "Oodles of Noodles isn't a meal. They need a complete meal. They need fruit and veggies."
McGauley browned 45 pounds of ground beef to whip up one of those meals.
And she spends parts of several days each week getting the meals prepared, packaged and delivered.
"She's fed so many kids over the past 12 years," her husband, Joseph, said. "In my eyes ... she's the hardest working woman in the state of Pennsylvania."
'I know God's in it'
Tina McGauley credits God for giving her the opportunity to continue the mission.
The reward, she said, has been the time she's gotten to spend bonding with many of the children – and then seeing them grow up to become responsible, successful adults.
"A lot of times, they just want attention," she said.
And depending on where they get it, that attention can lead them down the right or wrong path.
"When a child or a teenager wants to be here the whole day with us, I know God's in it – he's helping us protect them," she said. "This ministry is about so much more than feeding these kids. It's about helping them be their best ... and being someone they can confide in."
She said her work is also an opportunity to share some of the lessons her mother taught her so many years ago.
"No matter what happens in life, it's no excuse to do the wrong thing," she said. "You have to deal with reality. You have to turn to God."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.