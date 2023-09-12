Despite less national attention, Flight 93 remembrance ceremony still emotional, prayerful

Donna Gibson, Ex. Director of Friends of Flight 93 talks about the National Day of Learning program duirng a press conference at Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – What might have been the most low-key anniversary remembrance service ever at Flight 93 National Memorial took place on Monday.
No president, vice president or high-ranking federal official participated in the ceremony commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that included a plane crashing in Somerset County after the passengers fought back against the hijackers.
PHOTO GALLERY | 22nd remembrance ceremony honors heroes, victims at Flight 93 Nat'l Memorial
The shadows of former President of Flight 93 Familes Gordon Felt (left) and park ranger Betsy Keene are shown at the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023, prior to a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack.
Donna Gibson, Ex. Director of Friends of Flight 93 talks about the National Day of Learning program duirng a press conference at Flight 93 National Memorial, Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
People gather on the visitors center observation deck during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Marci Nacke of Baltimore, MD., sister-in-law of Louis Nacke, places a flower at the Wall of Names during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers leads the crowd in prayer during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Jacob Miller, 2003 Shanksville-Stonycreek alumnus, reads the names of the victims killed aboard United Flight 93, during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
A park ranger carries a wreath out to the crash site where families of the victims of United Flight 93 are gathered, during the remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Sheryl Stoll of Columbus, OH., touches the name of her first cousin Captain Jason Dahl at the Wall of Names during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Professional metal artist artist Jan Loney (left), of Pittsburgh, and Joy Knepp, retired art teacher at Shanksvillle-Stonycreek School District, ring the Bells of Remembrance on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at a memorial ceremony for the victims of United Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Somerset County.
Matthew Fazakas, of Denver, Colorado bows his head during the reading of the 40 names during the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
United flight Attendant Jennifer Ritter of Hudson Valley, New York with her children Madeleine,13, and Liam Wagner,9, bow their heads as the names of the United flight 93 crew are read during the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. on Monday, September 11, 2023.
Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, Tree of Life , Pittsburgh, Pa. gives a moment of reflection and conclusion at the Twenty-second memorial service at Flight 93 National Memorial on Monday, September 11, 2023.
From left, shown during memorial wreath laying are PA. First Lady Lori Shapiro, PA.Gov. Josh Shapiro, Deborah Borza (mother of Flight 93 victim Deora Frances Bodley), US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and park ranger David M.Schmitt, at the Flight 93 National Memorial's Wall of Names in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
From left, shown during memorial wreath laying are PA. First Lady Lori Shapiro, PA.Gov. Josh Shapiro, Deborah Borza (mother of Flight 93 victim Deora Frances Bodley), US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and park ranger David M.Schmitt, at the Flight 93 National Memorial's Wall of Names in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
From left, are US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Flight 93 National Memorial superintendent Stephen Clark, and President of Flight 93 Familes Gordon Felt, walk along the Wall of Names and at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA., Monday, Sept.11, 2023.
Nor was it a milestone year, like the 20th anniversary in 2021.
So there was a smaller crowd and less national attention than in previous years.
But the gathering was still emotional and reflective with a prayer, brief speech by superintendent of western Pennsylvania’s national parks Stephen Clark and a reading of the 40 passengers’ and crew members’ names with accompanying tolling of the bells.
“I think, for most families, we don’t come here to see politicians,” said Gordon Felt, former president for the Families of Flight 93. “We don’t come here for the crowds. We come here to be with our loved ones. While we certainly understand the need to have big events because we share this event with the country and the world and there are times when we do have the high-profile presidents, high-profile celebrities in to help raise the profile for some of those bigger anniversary dates, this year’s different.”
Felt described the gathering as “very different this year,” making it “much more peaceful, much more personal, which I appreciate.”
“It’s a nice alternative to what we’ve had in the past,” Felt said.
Ed Sheehan Jr., a Friends of Flight 93 board member, said the ceremonies are “all very moving no matter how many people are here just to remember and reflect on the courage and heroism that those 40 heroes displayed.”
Felt expects that in the future, there will once again be a “spectacular commemorative service that we’ll share again with the world.”
“We recently recognized the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America,” Sheehan said. “I think we’re at a point now where we continue to recognize the heroes. But, I think as we move forward, we’ll probably hold things on a 20-, 25-, 30-year basis.”
This year’s audience included people such as Sheehan and Felt who regularly attend the ceremony, along with some individuals who came for the first time, including Joe Hempel, a retired firefighter from North Carolina, and Sarah Dougal, an Allegheny County resident.
“I think, really as Americans, we owe that,” Hempel said. “We can’t forget that. Being a firefighter, what went on in New York City is one thing, but we can’t forget about this. We can’t forget about the Pentagon. We can’t forget about the day. I think as Americans, we owe that to them, to those people.”
Dougal brought flowers to honor “the heroes that stormed the cockpit” on Flight 93.
“I just felt moved to be here because I’ve never been here and other family members of mine have been here,” Dougal said. “It’s just something that I felt I really needed to do.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.